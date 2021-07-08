Exponential growth in the use of Lleida.net services during 2Q 2021

MADRID, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) today released its production data for Q2 2021, showing exponential growth in its service use compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

During this second quarter, all Lleida.net's business lines showed exponential growth, particularly the traffic of contracts signed electronically through its patented technology, growing at almost 70 per cent.

In general, since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Lleida.net technology has been adopted by companies in several industries and countries as a means to communicate reliably with their customers and to optimize signature processes.

The main milestones in production during the period were the following:

The number of electronic contracting workflows increased by 46.71 per cent:

During the 2Q 2021, active API signature workflows (used by companies that regularly use Lleida.net technology) to sign contracts grew by 46.71 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.

There are already 735 corporate signature workflows in force (234 more than in June 2020) under the flagship of the company's Click & Sign service, with almost one million contracts signed in the previous three months.

Contract signature traffic grew by nearly 70 per cent:

This growth has led to a 69.96 per cent increase in the number of API contract signatures generated by clients and a 5.2-fold increase over the last two years.

In 2Q2021, there were approximately 962,000 contracts signed through the standard Click & Sign technology, up compared to 566,000 signed in the same quarter of 2020.

Traffic comes mainly from contracting telecommunications services in Europe, consumer financing in Latin America and loan services by FinTechs in Latin America.

Registered email saw a growth of 56.06 per cent:

Registered email also grew substantially in the second quarter of 2021, over the same quarter of 2020. There was a growth of 56.06 per cent in this period, a 3.3-fold increase over the two years.

Traffic comes mainly from insurance companies in Latin America, large postal operators, companies in Europe and Latin America, and notification from government services in Colombia.

In this quarter, Lleida.net's platforms were used to send almost 4.2 million of registered emails.

SMS Contract traffic saw a growth of 24.72 per cent:

The Registered SMS Contract service is used primarily by electricity and gas companies for contracting clients. This service has grown exponentially in the last quarter, compared to the second quarter of 2020, registering an increase of 74.32 per cent.

Registered SMS Contract Service has multiplied 3.77 times in two years, and only between April and June 2021, it was used 1,290,000 times by Lleida.net's corporate clients.

SMS traffic saw a growth of 24.72 per cent:

Registered SMS traffic grew by 24.72 per cent in Q2 2021 compared to the same period last year. From April to June of this year, 234,000 more messages were sent than in the same quarter of 2020.

This service, used mainly by insurance and financial companies or debt claims in Spain, has experienced a 2.84-fold increase in the last 24 months.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the eSignature industry.

Lleida.net, listed in New York, Paris and Madrid, is the leading company in Europe in the field of electronic signature, notification and registered electronic contracting and one of the companies with the strongest presence in Africa.

To date, it is the official provider of registered electronic communications for countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Botswana, Malawi and South Africa.

It has more than 205 patents granted worldwide for its registered electronic contracting and notification methods.

Over 60 countries on five continents have recognized the company's inventions. South Africa, Nigeria, the United States, the European Union, Japan, China and Australia are among them.

The company announced this week the agreement signed with the Pan-African Postal Union (PAPU), which will enable the 55 state-owned postal companies in Africa to provide their customers with the Spanish company's technology directly.

Contact:

The Paloma Project

Media, [email protected]

+356-7946-7486

SOURCE Lleida.net