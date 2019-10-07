Export Portal to Invite Import/Export Professionals to Expert Panel in Nigeria

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With its highly anticipated B2B global trade hub going into a beta launch phase, Export Portal is inviting trade professionals from Nigeria to join their expert panel, EP+, as Country Ambassadors.

With trade wars and the difficulty SMEs have digitizing, Export Portal has taken a new approach on how SMEs trade. EP+ is an innovative new approach to supporting SMEs through their international trade ventures with a network of professionals around the globe. EP+ members understand the challenges of international trade, providing support to their local SMEs.

Benefits for members of EP+ include income-based commission, voicing the trade and commerce needs of their country, and helping to grow small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, in their country go global. On EP+, members have the ability to provide to support to SMEs and promote economy growth in their countries.

"With EP+, trade professionals can not only help international trade in their countries at a grassroots level, but they have a first-hand part in the latest technology in their industry," said Ally Spinu, CEO of Export Portal. "Country Ambassadors on EP+ have the ability to influence the import/export eCommerce revolution happening on Export Portal."

For those interested in learning more about this opportunity and signing up as a Country Ambassador on Export Portal, please visit this page: https://www.exportportal.com/landing/country_ambassador.

About Export Portal & CEO Ally Spinu: After personal experience with the difficulty of international trade, successful businesswoman Ally Spinu founded ExportPortal.com. Export Portal is a digital B2B marketplace aiming to be a comprehensive international trade hub for SMEs and their counterparts. Empowered by a proprietary blockchain technology, Export Portal prioritizes security, transparency, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. Partners can confidently trade, network, and communicate with other verified companies and experts from all over the world.

To learn more about our platform, go to: https://www.exportportal.com/learn_more

To talk to us about our vision and invest in a better way to trade, go to: http://ec-b2b.com/

To see our 2 minute explanation about the problem ExportPortal.com is solving, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUi0jB_MslA

The coming Fourth Industrial Revolution & eCommerce: It's about buying from a reputable source – Export Portal.

SOURCE Export Portal

Related Links

https://www.exportportal.com

