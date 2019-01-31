Expose Yourself At The Better Than FREE Inventors EXPO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inventors Society of South Florida's Better Than FREE Inventor's EXPO is the perfect opportunity to expose yourself to a marade of new experiences on Saturday Feb. 9th from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm at the Broward County Main Library 100 South Andrews Ave. Fort Lauderdale.

Inventors and service providers can get the best exposure by exhibiting. Bring your product or service right to the people. Get their reaction. Nothing talks louder then sales and you can sell your product at this event. However, tables are going fast and the deadline to register is midnight 2/2/19 so don't delay sign up Today!

Inventors who simply attend will not only be exposed to all the brilliant inventions and useful service providers, they can also hear our two incredible speakers who are well known by the independent Inventor community, Louis Foreman of Everyday Edisons, Edison Nation and Inventors Digest and The King of Licensing himself, Stephen Key. You are not going to want to miss a single pearl of inventing wisdom from either of these men.

Investors and industry professionals may be exposed to their next big success. While service providers will be exposed to valuable new contacts.

The day will end with a Pitch Competition where our two speakers take the stage with Leo Mazur the President of ISSF and judge 7 inventors who will pitch their products to get valuable feedback, the prestige of winning the competition and oh yes...Money!

As a matter of fact, that's what makes this EXPO "Better Than FREE." Everybody, attendees, exhibitors and pitch event competitors have a chance to Win Money, but to Win It you've got to be In It.

To register or get more information go to www.inventors-society.net or call 561-676-5677.

Media contact: Leo Mazur 561-676-5677 mazurelectric5645@gmail.com

SOURCE The Inventors Society of South Florida

