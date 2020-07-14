Exposing The Negative: New Film "Negative Exposure" Offers A Call To Action For Community And Race Relations

Filmed entirely in Columbia, South Carolina, from a story developed 8 years ago by Executive Producer Eric Warren Davis, of E. D. Legacy Films, Negative Exposure explores a community and residents navigating the atrocities of poverty, gang violence and police brutality. "This is a unique film about the dark side of the American story, yet an amalgamation of many stories. It encapsulates situations currently happening in our country," said Davis who stars as Pastor Robert Kingsley, a man at odds with his own biases. The screenplay, artfully crafted by Director Tony Tite, cleverly deals with issues of societal complexities while providing answers and solutions to today's racial, religious, and ethnic tensions.

This independent feature spotlights the talents of actors already creating a buzz with their hard-hitting, passionate performances. Standouts include Taylor Katsanis, as Jayson Gresham, a struggling single father, and Darrell Snedeger is dangerously intense and chilling as Bones, a community gang leader. As Jayson's long-suffering mother, Rebecca Derienzo is compelling as a woman fighting to keep her son alive and thriving in a world stacked against him.

Partnering with the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL), an organization representing more than 50 million Americans of various racial backgrounds, Negative Exposure is the "clarion call"-to-action initiated by more than 700 legislators who are NBCSL members. Described as a "Parabolic Film," Negative Exposure uses life experiences to highlight spiritual principles. The collaboration with the NBCSL goes one step further, adding to the list of expected outcomes for legislation to transform policing into a model that is equitable and safe for communities of color.

Negative Exposure will be available for download at www.negativeexposuremovie.com on August 8, 2020.

