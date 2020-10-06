Express Image Digital - Universidad del Sagrado Corazón partner to keep students safe with Reservations Platform including Contact Tracing

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Image Digital and Universidad del Sagrado Corazón today announced the launch of Express-REZ, a COVID-19 reservations platform that safely manages and tracks campus access including contact tracing. The solution was part of the University's opening plan to provide a safe environment for the entire university community when they returned on August 18 and applied it to all students, management staff, faculty, and contractors that meet on campus.

"We are delighted to partner with Sagrado Corazón to deploy Express-REZ quickly and safely as part of the University COVID-19 back-to-campus plans," shared Scott Morrow, Express Image Digital CEO. "Express-REZ was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and we customized the platform to specifically meet challenges facing Colleges and Universities and their unique community."

The platform enables the learning and socialization experience students have come to expect from their University by seamlessly arranging activities through the University's existing website or mobile app. Students can access campus with a unique QR code. This QR code is also used to check-in in classrooms or study areas. Also, they can schedule on-campus service appointments or reserve study rooms.

"The platform is one of the key tools in the COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan," expressed President of University of Sacred Heart Gilberto Marxuach Torrós. "Express-REZ helps the University control access, limit building entrance congestion points and is part of our contact tracing process."

About Express Image Digital

EID is a digital solutions provider that specializes in creating customized guest engagement platforms for public venues, retailers, healthcare facilities and universities. The product suite includes a variety of wayfinding applications, dynamic digital screens, and interactive displays while deploying onsite kiosks and display units, mobile app or websites. More information please contact us at: [email protected] or visit https://expressimage.digital or LinkedIn.

About Universidad del Sagrado Carozón

The Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, established in 1880 by the religious order of the Society of the Sacred Heart, is a Catholic, private and non-profit institution that promotes a unique and innovative educational project in an environment characterized by a community life of excellence. The University offers associate degrees, baccalaureate degrees, combined degrees, master's degrees, and post-baccalaureate certificates. The academic offer is concentrated in the areas of Business Administration, Natural Sciences, Communication, Nursing and Humanities-Social Sciences.

