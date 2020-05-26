Express Image Digital - and Plaza Las Américas/Plaza Del Caribe shopping centers announce Mall Entry Reservation on new Mobile App release

MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Image Digital and PLAZA Holding's Inc., for Plaza Las Américas(PLA) and Plaza Del Caribe (PDC) announce today a ground-breaking new mobile app feature to manage mall occupancy in the post pandemic environment. PLA is the largest mall in the Caribbean and is a celebrated San Juan shopping, dining and entertainment destination. PDC is the equivalent in the Southwestern area of the Island, with the largest selection of stores in the region and offering a warm and secure family environment.

Guest Reservations solution for Malls deployed at PLAZA Holding’s Inc., for Plaza Las Américas(PLA) and Plaza Del Caribe (PDC) created by Express Image Digital.

Parent company Plaza Holding's Inc. is committed to providing a safe and comfortable shopping experience while setting Mall maximum occupancy limits. Guests can reserve their shopping times through each mall's Mobile App allowing the mall's administration to manage the number of visitors to the mall. Guests receive an electronic ticket in the mobile app which will be scanned at the mall entrance. Starting today Mall Entry Reservation feature is active allowing mall guests to reserve a time slot for visiting PLA or PDC reopening on June 8th.

Express Image Digital had previously been selected by PLAZA Holding's Inc. to provide a Mobile App for both malls following an extensive venting process. The Mobile App was "soft released" just prior to the pandemic situation and the malls' closing on March 15th, 2020. In addition to EID's best in class guest wayfinding feature, the mobile App is a guest communication platform that includes marketing offers, key information, and event promotion features. The reservation feature will have the added benefit of stimulating App downloads for all guests seeking to visit either mall.

Scott Morrow, Express Image Digital CEO shared, "We are thrilled to work with Plaza Holding's Inc., to develop solutions that meet the needs of today's technical and social environment. To their credit, they approached us with the concept, and both teams have worked relentlessly in a short time period to deliver the feature to coincide with the future opening of the malls."

Jaime Luis Fonalledas, PLAZA Holding Inc. Executive Vice President said, "We are committed to ensure a safe, comfortable environment for our shoppers and employees while adhering to CDC's social distancing in the post-pandemic world. Malls and entertainment destinations know they need to control the number of visitors for the time being while delivering personalized experiences. All of us want to resume normal lives, yet it is our responsibility to do as much as we can to promote a safe and secure social distancing environment for our guests and employees once the Government of Puerto Rico approve the opening of our Malls."

About Express Image Digital

EID delivers a wayfinding communication platform that leverages integrated messaging and guest facing applications delivered in omni-channel offering on mobile apps, kiosks, websites, video walls and digital signage. The platform includes voice control, activations, mapping integrations, personalized directions, customized UI using an integrated CMS for simple platform management. Our product called Wayfinding Plus was created for organizations that want a complete communications platform with integrations, versatility and a solution that finds a better way! Guests can access the "best in class" wayfinding solution that improves customer satisfaction and messaging while delivering advertising, events notifications, promotions, messaging, actionable analytics, visitor demographics to produce tangible ROI. To learn more, visit https://expressimage.digital or LinkedIn. Contact us at: [email protected]

About Empresas Fonalledas

Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe are part of a privately owned group of companies in Puerto Rico, with a tradition of quality business enterprises dating back to the late 1800s. The most recognized company of the group is Plaza Las Américas, a 1.9 million square-foot shopping center in San Juan, PR. It was opened to the public in 1968 in approximately 70 acres located at the intersection of what would eventually be the main east/west and north/south freeways in San Juan. This site is adjacent to the Central Business District, is surrounded on all sides by the greatest demographic concentration of the entire Island and is only 15 minutes away from the port of San Juan, the airport, the Convention Center and most hotels. Plaza Del Caribe, on the other hand, is located in Ponce, the second largest city of the Island. With 858,000 sf of retail space the shopping center is anchored by Macy's and JcPenney and has more than 115 retail spaces.

