Express MRI Notifies Patients of Data Breach

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express MRI is notifying patients of a data breach that may involve some of their information. Patients affected in the incident will soon receive a letter in the mail with information about the incident, measures Express MRI has taken, and additional steps they may consider to further secure their personal information amid the recent rise in data breaches across the United States.

Express MRI became aware of a potential data breach on July 10, 2020. With patient privacy and security as its number one concern, the company, which offers affordable, high-quality MRI scans, took immediate action to investigate and address the incident. The investigation identified that unauthorized emails were sent from an Express MRI email account. It was believed that no patient information was accessed due to this intrusion.

However, a secondary review of the investigation was completed on June 10, 2021. This review concluded that, despite having no conclusive evidence any particular patient information was actually accessed, read, or exported, it was possible emails containing patient information could have been accessed, read, or exported. Certain emails contain the name, address, email address, date of birth, age, referring physician, body part scanned, and whether the scan was related to a workers' compensation claim or motor vehicle accident investigation. No Social Security numbers, financial or insurance information or patient images were accessed, lost, compromised, or otherwise affected as a result of this data breach .

"Protecting our patients' personal information is one of our top priorities in our commitment to providing you with safe, high-quality care," said Express MRI CEO Alex Halpern. "We sincerely apologize to our patients for this inconvenience."

Express MRI has taken significant and immediate steps to respond to this incident, including assembling a team of highly qualified experts to reinforce the security of its information technology systems. These efforts also include the implementation of increased security safeguards to further enhance the security of its network.

Patients with questions and concerns may contact Express MRI toll-free at (833) 915-0885, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

PATIENTS CONTACT EXPRESS MRI AT

(833) 915-0885

