Express partners with Klarna in time for holiday shopping season

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global payments provider and shopping service, and fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced their partnership to enable customers the ability to purchase the Express styles they love from the new Holiday '20 collection with Klarna's four equal, interest-free payments - just in time for the peak holiday shopping season.

"Partnering with Klarna allows us to offer our customers the ease and flexibility of alternative payments this holiday season," said Brian Seewald, Senior Vice President, eCommerce at Express. "You might say it's our way to help make the holidays a little happier."

Earlier this month Express and Klarna kicked off the "Express Cheer" holiday campaign. Each week through December 21st, the companies are awarding 100 prizes of $100 gift cards to customers who use Klarna when checking out at Express.com - for a total of 700 winners, including one grand prize winner who will receive a $1,000 Express gift card.

"Express.com customers will now be able to have greater financial control during the busy holiday shopping season by using our flexible payment option at checkout," said David Sykes, Head of US at Klarna. "We're especially pleased to engage new and existing shoppers through this Express Cheer campaign and bring some extra joy this season."

Klarna is the global leader of buy now, pay later options and the future of shopping. With over 90 million customers and more than 200,000 retail partners worldwide, Klarna provides consumers with payment flexibility and control while creating a smoother way to shop and pay through both its e-commerce platform and shopping app. Express.com is the latest retailer to join Klarna's US retail partner network, which has grown rapidly in recent months with the addition of multiple new global brands.

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna, consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they need today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers includes payments, social shopping and personal finances. Over 200,000 retail partners, including H&M, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is ranked number five on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, is the most highly valued fintech in Europe with a valuation of $10.65 billion, and is one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

About Express

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

