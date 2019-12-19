Express Scripts and Prime Therapeutics Collaborate to Deliver More Affordable Care to More than 100 Million Americans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. and EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pharmacy services providers Express Scripts and Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) today announced a new three-year collaboration designed to deliver more affordable care for clients and their members by enhancing pharmacy networks and pharmaceutical manufacturer value.

Prime, collectively owned by 18 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates, provides total drug management solutions for more than 28 million people covered by 23 health plans, plus employers and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. Prime will continue to supply full-service pharmacy benefit management offerings for its clients and customers.

Express Scripts serves more than 3,000 clients and 75 million customer relationships. Under this collaboration, Express Scripts will provide services to Prime related to retail pharmacy network and pharmaceutical manufacturer contracts. Both companies will continue to work independently with pharmaceutical manufacturers—Express Scripts handling negotiations for drugs on the pharmacy benefit, and each company separately managing certain relationships on the medical benefit and value-based contracting. Other relationships with members, caregivers and key stakeholders will also remain independent as they work to deliver better affordability and improved pharmacy care.

"As health care costs continue to grow at an unsustainable pace, improving the value we deliver in health care is critical. This collaboration will improve outcomes while still maintaining flexibility and transparency to the clients we proudly serve," said Ken Paulus, president and CEO, Prime.

"Our agreement reinforces our position as a health services partner of choice for health plans, employers, government and other payers seeking the most value for their investments in health care," said Tim Wentworth, President, Express Scripts. "This collaboration allows both Prime and Express Scripts to leverage our capabilities to deliver more affordable health care."

Express Scripts expects this relationship will have an immaterial impact to adjusted income from operations1 in 2020 with a more positive contribution beginning in 2021.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) makes health care work better by helping people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 28 million people. For more information, visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts is a health care opportunity company. Empowered by our legacy as an industry innovator, we dare to imagine — and deliver — a better health care system with greater choice, predictability, affordability and improved outcomes. From pharmacy and medical benefits management, to specialty pharmacy care and everything in between, we uncover opportunities to make health care better.

We stand alongside our clients and partners, collaborating to develop personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, whenever and wherever it's needed. We believe health care can do more.

We are Champions For Better (SM).

Express Scripts, a Cigna company, unlocks new value in pharmacy, medical and beyond to further total health for all.

