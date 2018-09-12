Express Scripts Earns Highest Overall Customer Satisfaction Rating According to Independent Survey of Plan Sponsors

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute's (PBMI) 2018 PBM Customer Satisfaction Report of plan sponsors, Express Scripts leads the industry in customer satisfaction, earning the highest overall satisfaction rating, 8.1, among large PBMs serving more than 20 million members.

Satisfaction is rated on a 10-point scale, with 10 indicating highest satisfaction. The survey captured feedback from 466 plan sponsors, including employers, unions, health plan and third party administrators, on 36 measures under four main categories: core PBM functions, non-core PBM services, specialty management and service dimensions. Among PBMs with more than 20 million members, Express Scripts earned No. 1 rankings on 24 measures, including:

Member service

Specialty patient customer service

Trend management

Delivery of promised savings and service in specialty

Clinical consulting

Utilization management services

Formulary management services

Medication adherence programs

Effective use of technology

Consumer education tools

Mail-order pharmacy

"This important and objective appraisal is additional proof that our innovative work is greatly valued by those we serve," said Tim Wentworth, President and CEO, Express Scripts. "Our 27,000 employees come to work each day to proudly serve 83 million patients and 3,000 clients, delivering improved care, expanded choice and lower health care costs."

PBMI is an independent organization that examines trends in the management of pharmacy benefits. For more than 20 years, the organization has surveyed employer satisfaction with PBM services for small and large PBMs. This year's survey was conducted in June and July 2018.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts is a healthcare opportunity company. Empowered by our legacy as an industry innovator, we dare to imagine – and deliver – a better healthcare system with improved health outcomes and lower costs. From pharmacy and medical benefits management, to specialty pharmacy care and everything in between – we uncover opportunities to make healthcare work better.

Our home base is St. Louis, but our reach extends to millions of Americans across the nation. We stand alongside our clients and partners, collaborating to develop personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.

We believe healthcare can do more. We are Champions For BetterSM.

