Express Scripts Ranked as a Top 50 Inclusive Company by DiversityInc

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Scripts, through its commitment to diversity and inclusion, has earned recognition among the Top 50 inclusive companies in the nation by DiversityInc. This recognition includes being named the No. 4 company among Top Companies for People with Disabilities, as well as being named a top company for LGBT employees.

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining, and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, people in the LBGT community, and veterans. It also recognizes senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity.

"Diversity and inclusion is not a one-time effort or activity – it is an ongoing endeavor to create a culture where everyone feels secure, respected and accepted," said Tim Wentworth, President, Express Scripts and Cigna Services. "Earning this recognition is proof that diversity and inclusion is ingrained in who we are as a company, and that our continued commitment to diversity and inclusion makes for a better workplace."

Among the many proactive practices implemented by the company are its Employee Resource Groups – employee-led and governed organizations, sponsored by company executives, which offer employees an opportunity to enhance their personal development and contribute to a diverse and inclusive work environment. The company recently launched its seventh Employee Resource Group, which will focus on interfaith opportunities and increasing awareness about all faith practices.

Express Scripts also offers Diversity University, online, self-paced learning and development courses to help employees understand and overcome unconscious biases and to expand their inclusion knowledge and skills.

