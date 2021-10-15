Express Wash Concepts Announces Acquisition of Zip Auto Wash in Garfield Heights, OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced its acquisition of Zip Auto Wash, located at 12611 Rockside Rd. in Garfield Heights, Ohio. The acquisition brings Express Wash Concepts' overall express car wash portfolio to 46 operating locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash.

"As we begin to invest around a million dollars to upgrade the current facility, we're excited to bring to the Garfield Heights community our fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly express car wash," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "As the region's fastest growing car wash brand, we also look forward to providing excellent career opportunities with great growth potential."

The acquisition is effective as of October 15, 2021, with no interruption to current Zip Auto Wash customers. Express Wash Concepts plans to temporarily close the wash in late November, 2021 to convert to the company's Cleveland-based signature brand, Clean Express Auto Wash. Once re-opened in early 2022, the new Clean Express Garfield Heights location will feature the industry's best wash equipment, a fully remodeled retail office, and a free vacuum lot with 21 professional grade vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages will also be available at the Garfield Heights location upon re-opening, and offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any Clean Express Auto Wash location.

Clean Express Auto Wash is Greater Cleveland's newest, premier express car wash with 14 locations currently open or under construction. The brand also recently announced its expansion into the Pittsburgh market with the acquisition of CleanTown USA, with an additional 2 Pittsburgh area locations currently under construction. EWC plans to open more than 50 additional locations by the end of 2022.

About Express Wash Concepts: Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Dayton, Ohio-based Flying Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland and Pittsburgh-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash. With 46 locations and rapidly growing, Express Wash Concepts' portfolio of award winning, premier express car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

