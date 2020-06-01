Express Your Individuality With Face Masks By Sprayground

Known for their elaborate and artistic approach to backpack designs, as well as notable collaborations including Richie Rich, Marvel, NBA, Nickelodeon, Odell Beckham Jr and Shaquel O'Neil, to name a few, Sprayground is now putting that same inspiration and artistic twist into creating face masks.

The new collection will bring something brand-new and unique to the market, honing in on the true individuality of its customers. The collection currently includes 17 unique designs, including Sprayground's iconic shark-mouth trademark design, taking inspiration from previous collections, as well as new and unseen, fun and sexy designs too. The approach is similar to what they have already successfully done with their distinctly-designed bags, favored by the likes of Migos, Chris Brown, Todd Gurley, Rich the Kid and Dave East.

In the background, Sprayground is continuing to work on even more unique designs and anticipate building a 60-strong collection of masks, including some exciting collaborations, which will drop July 1st this year.

Sprayground has secured retail deals with Zumiez, Von Maur, Bloomingdales, FootAction and Champs stores across the US, plus boutique stores in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami and New York, as well as internationally in Italy, France, UK, Middle East, South America and Asia, to sell the masks.

The masks are one size fits all, and use three layers of lightweight breathable fabric for extra protection and are secured with elastic ear loops. They are breathable and also reusable - they are machine washable and can be used over and over again.

Founder and creative director, David Ben David said, "Wearing face masks has become our new normal, so I wanted to create something exciting to the saturated field of face masks and turn the mundane into insane! A mask that brings normality to the situation, and also something people will enjoy wearing and feel comfortable in."

The masks will be available to purchase from June 1st in stores and online at www.sprayground.com .

About Sprayground

The rebel Travel company started in 2010 by DAVID BEN DAVID as a cure to the boring and mundane bags that dominated the market. Bringing art, design, music, travel and the 6th sense into fashion to revolutionize a market that was known to be for utilitarian purposes. Today the bags are seen globally in over 30 countries with over 20 INTL Distributors with pop-up Locations in the USA and Brick & Mortar stores in Shanghai and Beijing. Collaborations such as NBA, Chris Brown, Spike Lee, Buzz Aldrin, Young Thug, The Game, Shaquille O'Neal, MARVEL, Odell Beckham Jr, The Colombian Army and Humanitarian Organizations. The brand has since evolved into travel luggage, outerwear and footwear, as well as starting a Music Label called Creative Outcasts. The brand has become a collectible item, with fans collecting over 30-70 bags. All Product is made in limited runs and never produced again!

