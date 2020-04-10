ExpressBusinessLoans.com Will Begin Accepting Applications for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressBusinessLoans.com, a nationwide provider of working capital, commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate mortgages, SBA loans, and alternative business financing , has announced that it will begin accepting applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) .

"Small businesses should move quickly to secure working capital" said Michael Martin, Managing Partner of ExpressBusinessLoans.com. "We have worked with several small businesses over the past week to ensure that they can secure approvals and proceed to funding. Underwriting criteria has changed but we have stayed abreast of any changes and will continue to work with small businesses as they deal with uncertainty."

The SBA has announced several programs to mitigate the current economic situation caused by the Coronavirus outbreak. Small businesses can turn to ExpressBusinessLoans.com for SBA options as well as bridge financing in the interim. "We have seen an increase in inquiries across industries. Particularly healthcare, construction, and e-commerce" said Mr. Martin. In order to secure the best chance of approval he also advised small business owners to gather their most recent small business financial information including recent banking transaction data.

Small business owners interested in learning more about their available options are invited to contact ExpressBusinessLoans.com directly at [email protected] or visit https://ExpressBusinessloans.com .

Media Contact:

Irina Martin

(631) 608-8075

[email protected]

SOURCE ExpressBusinessLoans.com

