ExpressCare Walk-in Medical Centers Opened Its 2nd Virginia Clinic in Manassas, Virginia

ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers has partnered with Lifebridge Health and has extended its operation to 35 locations in 4 states; Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Delaware, with further expansion in Virginia and Maryland planned in early 2019.

ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers offer urgent care medical services for adults and children. Why wait in the emergency room for non-life threatening medical conditions? ExpressCare Walk-in/Urgent Care centers are available when your regular clinic is closed or you can't get a timely appointment with your own physician. With medications, digital x-rays and labs on-site, ExpressCare clinics offer immediate medical treatment for most common illnesses and injuries such as: coughs, colds, flu, fever, nausea, infections, earaches, sore throats, fractures, sprains, bites, burns, sutures, pink eye and much more. Physicals, sports injuries, work injuries and occupational health issues are all performed on a walk-in basis. Special exam rooms are available for children. All patients receive a telephone call the next day so their condition can be further monitored and any questions answered. ExpressCare is open 7 days a week from 8:00am to 9:00pm. There is no appointment necessary. ExpressCare also offers Express Pass, an on-line registrations service where patients can check in and reserve a place in line at any of the 34 locations. To register, go to www.whywaitintheer.com

In addition to giving excellent medical care, Maurice Reid, Founder, CEO and Chief Medical Director believes in giving back to the community. Working with community programs and sports organizations and ExpressCare's signature high school scholarship programs, ExpressCare was voted by the Daily Record Readers as The Best Urgent Care Centers in Maryland for 2018.

For more information on ExpressCare in Virginia, visit us at www.whywaitintheer.com or call our Virginia clinics: Manassas: (571) 379-8982 and Ashburn: (571) 707-8129.

