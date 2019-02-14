ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Achieves Embraer E175 Milestones: First Aircrew Program Designee, First Type-Rated Line Pilot

ATLANTA, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, recently achieved two significant pilot training milestones for the April launch of its new Embraer E175 fleet. The airline is growing with 25 E175s and hiring more than 600 pilots in 2019.

Captain Pat Greene became ExpressJet's first FAA-certified E175 Aircrew Program Designee (APD). With this designation, he may now certify other ExpressJet pilots on the fleet type. ExpressJet will have seven E175 APDs to support training efficiency and flexibility through its fleet growth.

In addition, Captain Jorge Rechani became ExpressJet's first line pilot to earn an E175 type rating. He is among more than 250 ExpressJet line pilots who will be certified to fly the E175.

"We are proud of Captain Pat and Captain Jorge for representing the entire ExpressJet family well in achieving these milestones," said Vice President of Flight Operations Greg Wooley. "And we greatly appreciate the guidance of the FAA as we introduce the E175 at ExpressJet."

To support hiring 600 pilots in 2019, ExpressJet is offering an increased pilot signing bonus of $22,000, plus an additional $5,000 with an eligible type rating. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier compensation and quality of life and a career path to United Airlines. Pilots who sign on with ExpressJet can expect an immediate class date and to complete training and begin flying within three months. Interested pilots should visit airlineapps.com or expressjet.com/pilots to apply.

ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 110 Embraer ERJ145 and Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft, with 25 new Embraer E175s being added in 2019. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and a career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC, a minority affiliate of United Airlines. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.





