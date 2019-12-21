ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, and TWU Reach Tentative Agreement Covering Dispatchers

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines , a United Express carrier, announced today that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union (TWU) covering the carrier's Dispatchers.

"This new agreement recognizes the valuable operational role our Dispatchers play in ensuring ExpressJet's future growth as a trusted United Express Partner," said Larry Snyder, Managing Director of the Operations Support Center.

Representatives from TWU and ExpressJet negotiated a four-year agreement that raises wages and acknowledges the continued contributions of ExpressJet's Flight Dispatchers who work in the carrier's Operation Support Center (OSC) in Atlanta, GA.

Communication from the Transport Workers Union on the Tentative Agreement can be found at: http://www.twu.org/release-twu-local-592-reaches-tentative-agreement-with-expressjet/.

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 100 aircraft, including the Embraer ERJ145 and 25 new Embraer E175 aircraft. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. ManaAir is majority-owned by KAir Enterprises and minority-owned by United Airlines. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com .

