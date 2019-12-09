ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Announces a Sign-On Bonus for Qualified A&P Maintenance Technicians

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express carrier, today announced a sign-on bonus program for new-hire A&P Maintenance Technicians. The bonus program will award Maintenance Technicians up to $18,000 for joining ExpressJet. The specific bonus varies by maintenance base and years of experience. More details on the bonus program are available at: www.expressjet.com/careers/maintenance.

"We are excited to offer this competitive new program to incentivize qualified A&P Maintenance Technicians to come work with us," said Bruce Jones, Vice President of Maintenance and Engineering. "With the new sign-on bonus and the addition of 25 Embraer E175 aircraft to our fleet this year, it has never been a more exciting time to join the ExpressJet maintenance team."

The bonus will be available to new hire A&P Maintenance Technicians joining the Company in Chicago, Cleveland, Richmond, Knoxville and Houston.

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 100 aircraft, including the Embraer ERJ145 and 25 new Embraer E175 aircraft. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and can choose the Aviate career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. ManaAir is majority-owned by KAir Enterprises and minority-owned by United Airlines. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.

Corporate Communications

Atlanta, Georgia

404-856-1199

corpcomm@expressjet.com

SOURCE ExpressJet Airlines

Related Links

www.expressjet.com

