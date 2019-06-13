ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Begins Embraer E175 Service
Jun 13, 2019, 09:34 ET
ATLANTA, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express carrier, today began service with its newest aircraft type – the Embraer E175. The first flight, UA4042 departed Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
"For ExpressJet and its 3,000 aviation professionals, the Embraer E175 is more than a new, high-tech aircraft," said Chairman and CEO Subodh Karnik. "It is a symbol of ExpressJet's future as a growing and trusted United Express partner."
ExpressJet is adding 25 new E175s to its fleet in 2019. To date, the airline has taken delivery of four E175s and will continue adding new aircraft throughout the year. Additionally, ExpressJet recently expanded its crew training capabilities with the addition of an E175 full-motion flight simulator and a cabin door trainer at its Houston Training Complex.
To support its rapid growth, ExpressJet has hired more than 350 new pilots since the start of the year and will double that number by year end. Pilots who sign on with ExpressJet can expect a quick selection process, an immediate class date, and to bid for flying within three months. Pilots interested in signing on with ExpressJet should apply at expressjet.com/pilots or on airlineapps.com.
About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 110 Embraer E175, Embraer ERJ145 and Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft, with 25 new Embraer E175s being added in 2019. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and a career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. ManaAir is majority-owned by KAir Enterprises and minority-owned by United Airlines. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.
Corporate Communications
Atlanta, Georgia
404-856-1199
corpcomm@expressjet.com
SOURCE ExpressJet Airlines
