ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Celebrates New Hire Flight Attendant Graduation

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express carrier, today "pinned the wings" on 29 new flight attendants at a graduation ceremony at its training center in Houston, TX. This is the first group of flight attendants to be hired since the airline began flying the Embraer E175 aircraft.

"We are excited to begin hiring again as we ramp up operations on the E175 aircraft," said Brandee Reynolds, Vice President of Inflight Services and Airport Operations. "And we are preparing for a busy next year in our flight attendant hiring and training department."