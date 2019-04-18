ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Welcomes Ajit Jacob as Managing Director of Transformation
Apr 18, 2019, 15:02 ET
ATLANTA, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express carrier, recently welcomed Ajit Jacob as Managing Director of Transformation. In this newly created role, he will lead expansion of the company's corporate infrastructure and support functions, as the airline grows with new Embraer E175s and hires more than 600 pilots in 2019.
Jacob joins ExpressJet with more than a decade of financial planning and analysis roles at United Airlines, including experience in Human Resources, Network Operations and Real Estate. He most recently served as Director of Compensation at United.
"Ajit earned an impressive résumé of accomplishments, as well as the respect of his colleagues, while leading various strategic initiatives at United," said Senior Vice President of Administration and General Counsel John Varley. "We are pleased to have him join the growing ExpressJet family and look forward to him further propelling our growth plans."
Jacob holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and an MBA from the University of Houston.
About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 110 Embraer ERJ145 and Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft, with 25 new Embraer E175s being added in 2019. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and a career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.
Corporate Communications
Atlanta, Georgia
404-856-1199
corpcomm@expressjet.com
SOURCE ExpressJet Airlines
