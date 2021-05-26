SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expresso Fitness, the leader in gaming technology for the commercial fitness market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Dussault Smith as Chief Marketing Officer. Smith, whose resume includes leadership roles at brands like Hydrow, iRobot and Jibo, will execute innovative marketing strategies to drive growth and make the brand a household name.

Expresso Fitness Names Nancy Dussault Smith Chief Marketing Officer

"Nancy is a true master of her craft," said Jeff Veldhuizen, Expresso CEO. "Her ability to create meaningful, memorable brand stories while driving sales is unmatched. We're delighted to have her on board and cannot wait to watch the Expresso brand thrive under her watchful, creative eye."

"Expresso has a long history of excellence in the commercial space, and I'm excited by the opportunity to take this pioneer of immersive fitness into the global consumer market," said Nancy Dussault Smith. "I look forward to working with Jeff and the team to build a brand and product that brings adventure into every ride."

With over 20 years of marketing experience, Smith will be responsible for the end-to-end consumer journey, as well as building brand affinity, user adoption and driving rapid growth of the soon-to-be announced consumer platform. Prior to joining Expresso, she was the CMO of Hydrow, where she created the brand strategy and was responsible for triple digit growth through innovative digital and performance marketing tactics, influencer marketing and creative experiences. Smith also held the position of VP Global Marketing for iRobot where she worked for over a decade growing the direct-to-consumer business and creating a world class marketing team.

About Expresso Fitness

Expresso fitness headquartered in Santa Clara, CA is the industry leader in gamified fitness for the commercial market. Over the past 15 years, Expresso has brought millions of riders adventure, challenges and community on their world class interactive connected bikes. The company is on a mission to bring people together through fitness with innovative, social, and immersive workouts. With over 100 million workouts where members ride in virtual worlds, push themselves with heart rate training, and HIIT workouts inspired by gaming, the company is well on its way to make that happen. To learn more visit www.expresso.com.

Press Contact

Jenny Russo

650-269-8789

[email protected]



SOURCE Expresso Fitness

Related Links

http://www.expresso.com

