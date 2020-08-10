Exquadrum Awarded Certification in U.S. Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development Program

ADELANTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exquadrum, Inc. has been notified by the Small Business Administration (SBA) that the company has been accepted into the SBA 8(a) Business Development program. Exquadrum provides capabilities across a wide spectrum of engineering, manufacturing, testing, and technical services. Within its two corporate divisions, Exquadrum has developed an industry-wide reputation for innovative and revolutionary rocket technologies, and for providing world-class technical services. A unique entrant into the 8(a) program, Exquadrum was founded in 2002 and has built a solid customer base in the areas of research and development (R&D), while also establishing strong past performance in the technical services sector. In fact, the company has grown rapidly in the last several years through large R&D and technical services prime contracts, where the Department of Defense recognized the unique value proposition Exquadrum brings to their procurements.

Exquadrum President, Eric Schmidt, said this of the new certification, "With this 8(a) certification, we will be able to expand on our already impressive capabilities as we venture into a broader range of technical service opportunities and increase the value of our technical expertise to traditional aerospace and defense prime contractors in joint venture, Mentor-Protégé Agreements, and subcontract roles. Exquadrum looks forward to continuing to deliver the highest customer service to our customers and the Federal Government, as we bring innovative solutions to their demanding technology problems." Mr. Schmidt, a first-generation U.S. citizen born of parents from Argentina, has nearly 30 years in federal R&D procurement activities as both a civil servant and as the co-founder of Exquadrum.

The SBA Minority Small Business and Capital Ownership Development Program—commonly known as the "8(a) Business Development Program"— assists small, disadvantaged businesses by allowing them to compete for sole source government contracts for goods and services. Certification into the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program is a stringent process in which the business needs to be at least 51% controlled and owned by U.S. citizens who are socially and economically disadvantaged. Exquadrum will participate in the program that spans over nine years with a four-year developmental stage and five-year transition stage. Within that time, the SBA will closely monitor Exquadrum's progress in each stage to ensure they are meeting program benchmarks.

