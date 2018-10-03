Exscientia Appoints Georgy Egorov as Chief Financial Officer Bringing Significant Capital Markets and Strategic Development Expertise to Support Business Growth

OXFORD, England, October 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Exscientia, the innovative company at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Georgy Egorov as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective immediately.

Georgy brings extensive experience in global capital markets and investor relations, as well as in corporate development and strategic planning to position companies optimally for rapid growth. He joins Exscientia from CompareEuropeGroup, where he was CFO and Board Member. Prior to that, Georgy spent 20 years working in the financial industry, including senior roles at UBS as Managing Director, Head of EMEA Emerging Markets Equity Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs, where he was an Executive Director covering Equity and Debt Markets. During this time, he was involved in over 80 deals that raised more than $100bn for leading companies and financial institutions around the world.

Georgy holds Master's degrees from the Russian University of Economics (Plekhanov) and the University of Cambridge Judge Business School and is a Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA).

Andrew Hopkins, CEO of Exscientia, said: "We are delighted to welcome Georgy to the team at this exciting time for Exscientia. Georgy brings an impressive array of skills and experience, particularly in fund raising, corporate strategy and development. We believe that this will greatly support Exscientia's ambitious growth plans as we pursue the industrialisation of our unique AI platform, development of our proprietary pipeline and advancement of existing and future partnered programmes."

Mr Egorov commented: "I am pleased to join the executive management team at Exscientia. As one of the pioneers in AI-driven drug discovery, Exscientia has the opportunity to play a pivotal role in changing the way drugs are developed. I look forward to contributing to Exscientia's growth and growing presence within the life sciences industry and capital markets."

About Exscientia

Exscientia is at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery and design. By fusing the power of AI with the discovery experience of seasoned drug hunters, Exscientia is the first company to automate drug design, surpassing conventional approaches.

Exscientia's innovative platform enables breakthrough productivity gains as well as new approaches to improve drug efficacy. Novel compounds are automatically designed and prioritised for synthesis by its AI systems, which rapidly evolve compounds towards the desired candidate criteria for clinical development.

Exscientia systems learn from both existing data resources and experimental data from each design cycle. The principle is similar to how a human would learn, but the AI process is far more effective at identifying and assimilating multiple subtle and complex trends to balance potency, selectivity and pharmacokinetic criteria.

As a result, the AI-driven process is more likely to achieve the end goal and to do this more rapidly and efficiently than traditional human endeavour.

Exscientia is collaborating with several leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, including GSK, Sanofi and Evotec.

Exscientia has its headquarters in Oxford, UK with offices in the UK and Japan.

