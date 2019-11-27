﻿Extend the Life of Your Mattress with a New Waterproof Mattress Topper

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accidents happen: liquids plus mattresses equal disaster. Owning a waterproof mattress protector will extend the life of your mattress. You'll find the best of the best in RAVE Reviews' ranking of the best waterproof mattress protectors.

"Spilling liquid on your mattress can cause unsightly stains," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews, which can contribute to the growth of mold and bacteria, worsening allergies, skin conditions, and overall hygiene.

"Waterproof mattress protectors have improved a lot in recent years," he continued, no longer making that plasticky, crinkling sound they used to make. "The best products are now vinyl-free and made with materials that are waterproof, breathable, hypoallergenic, and natural," he said.

A total of 10 waterproof mattress protectors are featured in the ranking, emphasising products at a variety of price points.

Waterproof mattress protectors were reviewed on the following factors: waterproofing, value, what is it made of, does it sleep cool or hot, is it noisy, is it breathable, machine-washability, and is it a trusted brand.

Brands making the ranking are as follows:

1) Adoric Mattress Protector

Brand: Adoric City: n/a

2) SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector

Brand: SafeRest City: Coral Springs, Florida

3) UltraPlush Premium Full Size Waterproof Mattress Protector

Brand: UltraBlock City: Scotts Valley, California

4) Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector

Brand: Brooklyn Bedding City: Phoenix, Arizona

5) One's Own Renewable Organic Mattress Protector with Tencel and Eucalyptus

Brand: One's One City: Las Vegas, Nevada

6) Adaptive Shield Premium Performance Mattress Protector

Brand: Adaptive Shield City: n/a

7) Utopia Bedding Waterproof Bamboo Mattress Protector

Brand: Utopia Bedding City: Plainview, New York

8) LINENSPA Premium Smooth Fabric Mattress Protector

Brand: LINENSPA City: Logan, Utah

9) Coop Home Goods Lulltra Waterproof Mattress Pad Protector

Brand: Coop Home Goods City: Bell, California

10) MALOUF Sleep TITE PR1ME Smooth Waterproof Mattress Protector

Brand: MALOUF City: Logan, Utah

