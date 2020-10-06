Extend the Life of Your Outdoor Space with Kichler Lighting

While it is natural to consider the backyard or front porch part of your living space during the warm months, autumnal chills may not be quite as welcoming. With a few simple modifications and enhancements from Kichler Lighting, outdoor spaces are more livable and functional than ever before.

Keep Things Light

As the seasons change, there is a chill in the air and hours of daylight dwindle, making it seem impossible to spend time outdoors after school or work. With outdoor lighting solutions from Kichler Lighting, it is possible to create a serene and safe outdoor oasis to eat, play and spend quality time with your family and friends, longer.

For porches, patios and decks, exterior ceiling and wall light options set the tone, create ambiance and bring the desired amount of brightness to your space. The Linford™ 11" Flush Mount in Olde Bronze® offers beauty and simplicity, while the Barrington™ 7.5" Wall Light in Distressed Black offers vintage charm. To make a statement and light a large space, consider hanging a series of individual pendants, such as the Lahden™ 17.25" 1 Light Outdoor Convertible Pendant or the Argyle 1 Light Pendant in Weathered Zinc.

To keep everyone safe during outdoor work or play, it is essential to have the right landscape lighting installed. Illuminate gardens, driveways and yards with in-ground lights, like the VLO LED Beam Angle Accent Light in Centennial Brass. If water features are part of your landscaping, why not illuminate them for evening enjoyment and safety? Try the VLO LED Underwater Accent Lights in Stainless Steel to illuminate ponds, fountains, water gardens, and streams and safely mark water lines in the dark.

Warm it Up

Perhaps the biggest reason people spend less time outdoors as the seasons change is cooler weather… but, with a few enhancements, it is easy to create a comfortable experience.

Remember the outdoor ceiling fan installed on the back patio over the summer? Many outdoor fans, such as the Cameron™ LED 52" Fan in Weathered Copper offer the versatility to reverse airflow, and push warm air down and around. Space heaters, chimineas and fire pits can also add warmth to your space.

While pool season may be over, hot tub and outdoor spa season is here! The perfect addition? Add a Caldera Spa to relax and unwind with the family while enjoying the outdoors year-round. Be sure to use dimmers on surrounding lighting to create an even more relaxing environment.

Upgrade Your Space

Imagine a cozy outdoor space to sip your morning coffee, read a book, have family dinner, play board games, host happy hours, make crafts and more! Giving your outdoor space a makeover can help ensure these activities are even more enjoyable, all in the comfort of your own home.

If summer was too hot to apply a fresh coat of paint, embrace the autumn weather and grab your gear! Prime and paint your house with Behr Exterior Products. While you are at it, protect your porch and patio with floor paints, and even coat your garage and driveway to safeguard them from the elements of the coming winter months.

To stay snug outdoors, reimagine your patio furniture, décor and accessories. Gone are the days of traditional plastic seating, so elevate your space with weatherproof cushioned outdoor couches, a comfortable hammock, or a funky papasan chair. Add outdoor pillows, waterproof rugs, and cozy blankets to finish off the look and stay warm and comfortable.

For more reasons to light the outdoors or tips for the perfect outdoor space, visit Kichler.com.

SOURCE Kichler Lighting

Related Links

http://www.kichler.com

