Extended Range E-Flex Platform For Utility Van Applications Showcased By Karma Automotive

Karma's new EREV E-Flex Van platform provides the ability to have flexible all-electric range up to 200 miles, and combined range of over 400 miles depending upon configurations and commercial applications. Suitable for a variety of mobility solutions, the EREV van platform can also be retrofitted to products including commercial delivery fleet vehicles, shuttle buses, tradesman service vehicles, camper vans and more. The E-Flex platform with EREV technology offers flexibility and range not found in today's BEVs. This technology provides a host of benefits including sustainable driving with extended range due to the on-board generator, adherence to clean air zones for city driving and quieter transport for passengers.

Karma's E-Flex Platform leverages the company's proprietary technology, manufacturing and design services to offer partners innovative electric mobility solutions. Using the Karma E-Flex Platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater speed and efficiency.

"Electrification represents a growing shift in the mobility industry, not only in consumer vehicles but in commercial vehicles as well. Karma is staying ahead of the curve by offering electric platform solutions for partners' new and existing products," said Karma Automotive Vice President of Business Development, Lewis Liu. "Our Karma EREV E-Flex van platform offers a variety of e-powertrain configurations and a flexible design. We provide the canvas for our partners to create mobility solutions their way, while integrating Karma technology that has been featured and validated by our 2020 Revero GT on the road today."

The EREV Van platform can be delivered as powertrain kit for existing chassis or can be delivered as the E-Flex platforms These solutions are developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), Karma's state-of-the-art assembly plant in Moreno Valley, Calif. All E-Flex platforms feature proven Karma technology including production Revero GT drive motors in various configurations, gearbox, suspension, subframes and steering, in addition to production body structure parts. Most components have achieved over a million miles of Karma testing and in-market validation, ensuring Karma's proven knowledge and award-winning vehicle technology are featured in each platform.

The EREV van platform is the latest in a series of development projects featuring the Karma E-Flex Platform. Other Karma E-Flex platform exhibitions recently showcased include the company's signature EREV platform, a BEV van equipped with SAE® 1 Level 4 autonomous technology, and a high-performance platform with supercar-capable architecture. Additional components also available include Karma's new SiC inverters. Karma also recently announced plans to build its future Revero GTE; a pure battery-electric version of its award-winning Revero GT, on a dual-motor Karma E-Flex Platform.

About Karma

Southern California-based Karma is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our retail partners in North America are now delivering the Revero GT to retail customers and will begin offering a performance version, the Revero GTS, later in 2020. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

1 "SAE" is a Registered Trademark of SAE International.

