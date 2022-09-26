Extended Text Labels Market 2026, Rising Focus On Improving The Shelf Life Of Products to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extended Text Labels Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the extended text labels market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.46 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extended Text Labels Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The increasing emphasis on extending product shelf life is one of the main drivers fueling growth in the market for extended text labels. The amount of time a product can be kept in its packaging before being used or consumed is known as the shelf life. Products reach their destination before they spoil thanks to their long shelf lives.

is one of the main drivers fueling growth in the market for extended text labels. The amount of time a product can be kept in its packaging before being used or consumed is known as the shelf life. Products reach their destination before they spoil thanks to their long shelf lives.

Extended text labels are quite successful at extending a product's shelf life. It become popular as a result of the desire to increase food products' shelf lives and decrease waste. As a result of these benefits and the growing emphasis on extending the shelf life of food goods, consumers are increasingly favoring food products with extended text labels.

Market Challenges

The market for extended text labels will face significant challenges due to the rise in the cost of raw materials . By 2020, the cost of raw materials such as paper, plastic resins, adhesives, additives, and wood pulp has increased. Both buyers and label suppliers are adversely impacted by this price hike.

. By 2020, the cost of raw materials such as paper, plastic resins, adhesives, additives, and wood pulp has increased. Both buyers and label suppliers are adversely impacted by this price hike.

As a result, the cost of producing labels rises as the price of raw materials does as well. Additionally, vendors are unable to raise the cost of labels, which lowers their profit margins. Additionally, it is anticipated that the cost of additives would rise, which will impact the cost of applying labels to items.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample Report right now!

Key Regions for Extended Text Labels Market

APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for expanded text labels are China and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas.

The demand for packaged foods and beverages is being driven by changes in lifestyle and demographics, particularly among the middle-class population in developing nations. This will support the expansion of the extended text labels market in APAC during the anticipated time frame.

Extended Text Labels Market Vendors

·

Abbey Labels Ltd.



Adcraft Labels



Cimarron Label



Columbine Label Co. Inc.



Coveris Management GmbH



Denny Bros Ltd.



Faubel and Co. Nachf. GmbH



FlexoPartners Inc.



JH Bertrand Inc.



Lofton Label and Packaging Inc.



Multi Color Corp.



NSD International BV



Passion Labels and Packaging Inc.



Solutions Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Food Wrapping Paper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The food wrapping paper market share is expected to increase to USD 887.99 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87%.

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The paper and paperboard container and packaging market share is expected to increase to USD 56.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%.

Extended Text Labels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbey Labels Ltd., Adcraft Labels, Cimarron Label, Columbine Label Co. Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Denny Bros Ltd., Faubel and Co. Nachf. GmbH, FlexoPartners Inc., JH Bertrand Inc., Lofton Label and Packaging Inc., Multi Color Corp., NSD International BV, Passion Labels and Packaging Inc., Primeflex Inc., PrintFlex Graphics, Resource Label Group LLC, Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG, Star Label Products, Tapecon Inc., and Weber Packaging Solutions Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Re-sealable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Re-sealable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Re-sealable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Re-sealable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Re-sealable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non re-sealable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non re-sealable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non re-sealable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non re-sealable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non re-sealable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cimarron Label

Exhibit 89: Cimarron Label - Overview



Exhibit 90: Cimarron Label - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Cimarron Label - Key offerings

10.4 Columbine Label Co. Inc.

Exhibit 92: Columbine Label Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Columbine Label Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Columbine Label Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Denny Bros Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Denny Bros Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Denny Bros Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Denny Bros Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Faubel and Co. Nachf. GmbH

Exhibit 98: Faubel and Co. Nachf. GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 99: Faubel and Co. Nachf. GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Faubel and Co. Nachf. GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 JH Bertrand Inc.

Exhibit 101: JH Bertrand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: JH Bertrand Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: JH Bertrand Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Lofton Label and Packaging Inc.

Exhibit 104: Lofton Label and Packaging Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Lofton Label and Packaging Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Lofton Label and Packaging Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Multi Color Corp.

Exhibit 107: Multi Color Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Multi Color Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Multi Color Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Multi Color Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 NSD International BV

Exhibit 111: NSD International BV - Overview



Exhibit 112: NSD International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: NSD International BV - Key offerings

10.11 Resource Label Group LLC

Exhibit 114: Resource Label Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 115: Resource Label Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Resource Label Group LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 117: Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio