Extended Warranty Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Assurant, CarShield, Endurance Warranty Services, SquareTrade & More

The "Extended Warranty Market By Distribution Channel, By Coverage, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increased awareness of extended warranty policies among consumers, has led to the rise of extended warranty in the insurance market. Since many devices come with a heavy price tag at the time of purchase, therefore knowledge of extended warranties for those products has risen.

Extended warranty providers are providing value-added services to clients and expanding product and service offerings through partnerships. In addition, the untapped potential of emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years. The use of AI and machine learning to manage questions and claims via chat, phone, and online forms also drives the demand for extended warranties

However, unit shipments of personal computers (PCs) worldwide have been declining, and as a result, the demand for extended warranty insurance has decreased, limiting the growth of extended warranty market.



Key Market Segments

By Distribution Channel

Manufacturers

Retailers

Others

By Coverage

Standard Protection Plan

Accidental Protection Plan

By Application

Automobiles

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Mobile Devices and PCs

Others

By End User

Individuals

Business

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

ASSURANT, INC

American International Group, Inc

AXA

AmTrust Financial

Asurion

CARCHEX

CarShield, LLC

Endurance Warranty Services, LLC

Edel Assurance

SquareTrade, Inc

Key Findings of the Study

By distribution channel, the manufacturers segment led the extended warranty market in terms of revenue in 2021.

By end user, the individuals segment accounted for the highest extended warranty market share in 2021.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY COVERAGE



CHAPTER 5: EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



CHAPTER 6: EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 7: EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY END USER



CHAPTER 8: EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

