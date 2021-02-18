ExteNet CEO to Provide Thought Leadership at Capacity Media's Metro Connect USA 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the leading private owner and operator of converged communications infrastructure delivering advanced mobility and fiber connectivity, today announced its participation at Capacity Media's Virtual Metro Connect 2021 event beginning on Monday, February 22, 2021.

"Metro Connect is a premier industry event and we are pleased to continue our support of Capacity Media's efforts to promote digital infrastructure," said Kevin Gallagher, SVP of Product & Marketing at ExteNet Systems. "ExteNet's Fiber-First approach distinguishes us as we continue to deploy future-proof networks and deliver advanced capabilities for our customers. We are looking forward to having our President & CEO, Jim Hyde, join other industry leaders in discussing how we have leveraged our top-notch talent, processes and platforms to deliver industry-leading products and solutions to our customers during these unprecedented times."

ExteNet, along with other Digital Colony Holdings (DCH) portfolio companies, will be represented at Metro Connect 2021 in the following thought leadership sessions:

Monday, February 22, 2021 at 9:00am ET : Marc Ganzi , President & CEO of Colony Capital, alongside Steve Smith , CEO of Zayo, will jointly deliver the event's keynote presentation "An Industry in the Spotlight", followed by a virtual Q&A session

at : alongside will jointly deliver the event's keynote presentation "An Industry in the Spotlight", followed by a virtual Q&A session Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 9:00am ET : Jim Hyde , President & CEO of ExteNet Systems and Alex Gellman , CEO & Co-Founder of Vertical Bridge , will join other key industry CEOs during a riveting "CEO Panel Discussion" on how their digital infrastructure businesses have evolved as a result of COVID-19 and what to expect going forward

at : , will join other key industry CEOs during a riveting "CEO Panel Discussion" on how their digital infrastructure businesses have evolved as a result of COVID-19 and what to expect going forward Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:30am ET : Alex Gellman , CEO & Co-Founder of Vertical Bridge, will be featured on the panel "A Diversifying Ecosystem: A Lens on Industry Consolidation" to speak about how to increase collaborative efforts to push our business needs along

ExteNet plans to provide details on Fiber-First during the event. To attend and live stream the conference, please register at the event website here .

About ExteNet Systems, Inc.

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. is the nation's largest privately-held provider of converged communications infrastructure and services addressing outdoor and in-building wireless, fiber and other advanced connectivity needs of its customers. Our customers include mobile network operators (MNOs), real estate owners, property managers, wholesale carriers, enterprises, municipalities and rural carriers. Our outdoor small cell and DAS networks are deployed in a variety of urban, suburban and rural environments while indoor networks are deployed in iconic sports and entertainment venues, convention centers, commercial office buildings, college campuses, healthcare facilities, hotels and resorts, data centers, and transit systems nationwide. For more information, please visit https://extenetsystems.com/ .

"ExteNet®" is a registered trademark of ExteNet Systems, Inc.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Nicole Wiercinski

ExteNet Systems

201.306.4489

[email protected]

