ExteNet Emphasizes Fiber-First™ at Capacity Media's Metro Connect USA 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the leading private owner and operator of converged communications infrastructure delivering advanced mobility and fiber connectivity, today unveiled Fiber-First™ at Capacity Media's ongoing Virtual Metro Connect 2021 event.

"We distinguish ourselves with our Fiber-First approach while delivering digital transformation for our customers," said Jim Hyde, ExteNet President & CEO at ExteNet Systems. "Our future-proof networks are designed and built to serve mission-critical, ultra-fast and high-bandwidth connectivity requirements while scaling effectively to address future needs. While our fiber and small cell infrastructure is foundational for 5G services offered by mobile network operators (MNOs) both outdoors and indoors, our edge infrastructure and edge hub locations will power 5G for all our customers including MNOs, property owners, enterprises, data center and cloud providers."

"Building high-capacity fiber to the edge and powering the network edge with future-proof infrastructure remain critical for 5G," said Kevin Gallagher, SVP of Product & Marketing at ExteNet Systems. "Whether our customers need fiber connected small cells, neutral host in-building wireless networks, private wireless networks utilizing the CBRS 3.5 GHz spectrum, building automation, mobile edge computing with ExteNet's Edge Hub or enterprise connectivity solutions, ExteNet has an integrated Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offering backed by our 24x7 network operations center (NOC). ExteNet's Fiber-First unlocks the intrinsic value of 5G for our customers and we are looking forward to showcasing our fiber-connected infrastructure in key markets during the Metro Connect 2021 virtual event."

ExteNet's Fiber-First ensures that the underlying infrastructure is robust, scalable and carrier-grade to deliver advanced connectivity for our customers. As ExteNet focuses on delivering tomorrow's connectivity today, our Fiber-First approach promises a simplified path towards:

Enterprise Fiber Services where both dark and lit fiber services can be delivered to enterprises for mission-critical and low-latency applications

Outdoor Small Cells where MNOs can utilize either our turnkey approach or opt for a fiber or node only build for 4G and 5G mobile connectivity, benefitting cities, townships and communities

Neutral-Host In-building Wireless (IBW) networks that are built to deliver 4G and 5G mobile connectivity from within, with our fiber-to-the-edge architecture

Private Wireless networks that are required for digital transformation and/or mission-critical services for businesses, healthcare organizations, sports and entertainment venues and educational institutions

Building Communications Infrastructure (BCI) where building owners can utilize our managed riser fiber to deliver their 21st century smart building

Edge Hub whether in-building or outdoors in a carrier-grade environment, to deliver low-latency and feature-rich applications leveraging our proven mobile edge compute (MEC), collocation capability and our turnkey Edge Hub build-to-suit offering

To discuss how ExteNet's Fiber-First can help your business needs, please contact us by filling out our contact form at https://extenetsystems.com/contact/. Our business remains open during these unprecedented times and our expert team is always available to address your needs.

About ExteNet Systems, Inc.

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. is the nation's largest privately-held provider of converged communications infrastructure and services addressing outdoor and in-building wireless, fiber and other advanced connectivity needs of its customers. Our customers include mobile network operators (MNOs), real estate owners, property managers, wholesale carriers, enterprises, municipalities and rural carriers. Our outdoor small cell and DAS networks are deployed in a variety of urban, suburban and rural environments while indoor networks are deployed in iconic sports and entertainment venues, convention centers, commercial office buildings, college campuses, healthcare facilities, hotels and resorts, data centers, and transit systems nationwide. For more information, please visit https://extenetsystems.com/ .

