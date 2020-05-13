ExteNet Systems Enhances Mobile Connectivity at The Kennedy Center

CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, a leading provider of mobility and fiber connectivity solutions, today announced an extension of its advanced mobility network at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. While ExteNet has provided connectivity for millions of patrons of the world famous, 1.7 million square feet, cultural center for several years, today's announcement highlights the brand-new network launched at the recently opened REACH building within The Kennedy Center campus.

"Our new REACH building provides a unique interactive arts and cultural experience alongside enrichment, and we are delighted that the patron experience will be enhanced with our new cellular service in the venue," said Bob Sellappan, Director of IT Operations at The Kennedy Center. "The health, safety and wellness of our patrons, visitors and staff are imperative to us, and the post Covid-19 mobile connectivity throughout our venue will be an assurance for all. ExteNet's network expertise, operational capability and ability to deliver the multi-carrier mobile and broadband network within 6 weeks sets them apart."

"The Kennedy Center is an American cultural landmark and we are pleased to continue to serve the facility and the United States General Services Administration (GSA)," said Greg Spraetz, SVP of Real Estate solutions at ExteNet Systems. "As we focus on delivering secure, reliable and seamless connectivity, our neutral-host networks enable different services including 4G, 5G, broadband, IoT and public safety in a variety of settings including outdoor locales, in-building and campuses. On certain days, The Kennedy Center and the new REACH building may host over 15,000 visitors, and we're pleased to provide advanced connectivity to complement a unique venue experience."



