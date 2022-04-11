ExteNet Systems Names Anithea Dorch as Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of secure 5G and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, announces Anithea Dorch as Chief Human Resources Officer effective immediately.

"The ExteNet team is ecstatic to welcome the wealth of knowledge and experience Anithea brings as our Chief Human Resources Officer," said Rich Coyle, ExteNet President and Chief Executive Officer. "With a strong and steady record of impact in multiple sectors with companies known for world-class HR leadership, I know that Anithea will act as a positive force in the engagement, attraction, and motivation of our employees."

Dorch arrives at ExteNet following a seven-year tenure at JCPenney, exiting her position as the Vice President of HR where she was responsible for strategic planning, creating, and implementing HR initiatives across the enterprise consisting of over 75,000 store, warehouse, and office associates. Prior to her role at JCPenney, Dorch functioned as the Alcon Director of HR, Global Commercial Strategy for Novartis International AG, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. A Chicago native, Dorch attended Tuskegee University in Alabama, after which she began her professional career with YUM! Brands, Incorporated, an American fast-food corporation listed on the Fortune 1000, as a regional recruiter in Texas and grew into the role of Director of HR, Training, and Talent Management.

With a history of building high-performing teams and executing successful HR functions, Dorch's 26 years of experience will successfully lend itself to ExteNet's current and expanding presence in healthcare facilities, hotels, transit systems, entertainment venues, and commercial centers among others, with team members throughout the country.

"My passion lies in creating a workplace that has a positive impact on employees' lives," Dorch said. "I take pride in implementing processes and systems that help an organization and its people flourish. I'm looking forward to contributing my expertise to ExteNet's already impressive leadership team and assist its employees in continuing to provide clients with 5G, Private Wireless, and Fiber connectivity solutions."

