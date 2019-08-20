Extension of Option for Long-term Charter of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Yield ASA ("Ocean Yield") currently has an option agreement with Aker Energy AS ("Aker Energy") for a long-term bareboat charter of the FPSO Dhirubhai-1. The option expires on 1st September 2019.

Ocean Yield has today agreed with Aker Energy to extend the option period until 31st December 2019 against additional compensation.

