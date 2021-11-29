External Nasal Dilator Market Size to Grow by USD 142.56 mn | Increasing Air Pollution to Drive Growth | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing air pollution and growing awareness about external nasal dilators will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternatives and drawbacks related to external nasal dilators are challenges faced by the market.

For additional information on the various trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the market, View a Free Sample Report Now

Company Profiles

The external nasal dilator market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including ACE Medical Co., AirWare International Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HealthRight Product LLC, ImpressiveSmile.com, Mckeon Products Inc., Pharmacure Health Care International AB, Rhinomed Ltd., Sleeping Well LLC, and Walmart Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Landscape

The global external nasal dilator market was a concentrated industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would become concentrated. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the maturity phase. Technavio categorizes the global external nasal dilator market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into adults and pediatrics. The adults segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Surgical Instruments Market: The surgical instruments market has been segmented by product (surgical sutures and stapling devices, handheld surgical devices, and electrosurgical devices) and geography ( North America , Asia , Europe , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

The surgical instruments market has been segmented by product (surgical sutures and stapling devices, handheld surgical devices, and electrosurgical devices) and geography ( , , , and ROW). Dialysis Disposable Devices Market: The dialysis disposable devices market has been segmented by application (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, and ambulatory care centers) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

External Nasal Dilator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 142.56 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACE Medical Co., AirWare International Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HealthRight Product LLC, ImpressiveSmile.com, Mckeon Products Inc., Pharmacure Health Care International AB, Rhinomed Ltd., Sleeping Well LLC, and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio