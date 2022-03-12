External Ventricular Drain Market Size To Grow By USD 1.51 Bn | 34% Of The Growth To Originate From North America | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Dispomedica GmbH, Fuji Systems Co. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Moller Medical GmbH, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG among others is some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the external ventricular drain industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Traumatic brain injury:



During the projected period, the traumatic brain injury (TBI) category will grow its external ventricular drain market share significantly. The market for ventricular drains is dominated by traumatic brain injury (TBI). TBI assessment and management devices are medical equipment that is used to assess and treat TBI. As a result, it is likely to assist the market's expansion in the next years.



Subarachnoid hemorrhage



Intracerebral hemorrhage



Other non-traumatic hydrocephalus conditions

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for external ventricular drains in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW).

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the External Ventricular Drain Market

Market Driver:

The rise in head trauma and cranial injuries:

The most prevalent causes of head trauma and cranial injuries are sports injuries, traffic accidents, and falls. Thousands of people are hospitalized each year and become chronically disabled as a result. Following a head injury, increased intracranial pressure (ICP) has been shown to have a negative effect, with a 20% chance of mortality. In order to track the course of brain damage, continual intracranial pressure monitoring is required. Vehicle injuries are expected to be the ninth biggest cause of mortality worldwide, according to the WHO. During the forecast period, such factors are expected to have a beneficial impact on market growth.

Market Trend:

The uncertain time and duration of treatment:

External ventricular drain victims may endure health problems that last a few days or for the remainder of their life, depending on the severity of the injury. A person suffering from minor damage or a concussion, for example, may experience short-term symptoms before feeling better in a few weeks or months. A person who has moderate or severe damage may have long-term or life-long repercussions as a result of the injury. Most individuals with modest injury or a concussion can recuperate safely at home after a medical examination. During the projected period, such issues are expected to have a negative influence on market growth.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Related Reports:

Veterinary Scales Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Urine Flow Meters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

External Ventricular Drain Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.51 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Dispomedica GmbH, Fuji Systems Co. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Moller Medical GmbH, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Traumatic brain injury - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Traumatic brain injury - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Traumatic brain injury - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Traumatic brain injury - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Traumatic brain injury - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Subarachnoid hemorrhage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Subarachnoid hemorrhage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Subarachnoid hemorrhage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Subarachnoid hemorrhage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Subarachnoid hemorrhage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Intracerebral hemorrhage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Intracerebral hemorrhage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Intracerebral hemorrhage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Intracerebral hemorrhage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Intracerebral hemorrhage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Other non-traumatic hydrocephalus conditions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Other non-traumatic hydrocephalus conditions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Other non-traumatic hydrocephalus conditions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Other non-traumatic hydrocephalus conditions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Other non-traumatic hydrocephalus conditions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 B . Braun Melsungen AG

. Braun Melsungen AG Exhibit 93: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 96: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

10.4 Bicakcilar Medical Devices

Exhibit 98: Bicakcilar Medical Devices - Overview



Exhibit 99: Bicakcilar Medical Devices - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Bicakcilar Medical Devices - Key offerings

10.5 Dispomedica GmbH

Exhibit 101: Dispomedica GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 102: Dispomedica GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Dispomedica GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Fuji Systems Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Fuji Systems Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Fuji Systems Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Fuji Systems Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Exhibit 107: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 112: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 120: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Moller Medical GmbH

Exhibit 122: Moller Medical GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 123: Moller Medical GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Moller Medical GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Sophysa

Exhibit 125: Sophysa - Overview



Exhibit 126: Sophysa - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Sophysa - Key offerings

10.12 Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 128: Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio