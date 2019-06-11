Exterro, A Portfolio Company Of Leeds Equity Partners, Completes Acquisition Of Jordan Lawrence Group

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exterro, a global provider of e-discovery and information governance software specifically designed for corporate legal and IT teams, today announced the acquisition of Jordan Lawrence Group, a leading provider of data privacy and data management software. For over 30 years, Jordan Lawrence has provided comprehensive privacy and information governance solutions to over 1,000 corporations to enable them to manage corporate data compliantly, defensibly and cost effectively. Exterro is a portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners, the New York-based private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The convergence of privacy, information governance and e-discovery provides an opportunity for organizations to more effectively manage the many new and evolving data privacy and security regulations, such as CCPA and GDPR, while also addressing e-discovery needs under the FRCP. The combination of Jordan Lawrence and Exterro will deliver the only integrated software platform that provides organizations with the ability to address all of these challenges simultaneously, resulting in higher productivity, lower costs and unprecedented risk mitigation," said Bobby Balachandran, CEO at Exterro.

"Our joint clients will benefit from a software platform that unites data inventory, e-discovery and information governance solutions in one place," said Alice Lawrence, Principal at Jordan Lawrence. "By combining our respective strengths, we will provide a solution that enables clients to easily know and act upon their data inventory, practice defensible information governance processes, and perform end-to-end e-discovery activities."

"As a key part of our investment strategy, we believed that Bobby and his team could leverage the strength of Exterro's market position, technology platform and execution capabilities to accelerate the company's significant organic growth with strategic acquisitions," added Jacques Galante, Partner at Leeds Equity. "Jordan Lawrence represents a unique opportunity to combine deep domain expertise and software capabilities across data privacy and management with Exterro's e-discovery and information governance software platform to uniquely deliver significant cost efficiencies, greater legal insights and overall risk management capabilities to corporations globally."

"The combination of Jordan Lawrence and Exterro brings together two leading organizations to uniquely address the complex information governance needs of their clients, and we are thrilled to partner with Alice and the Jordan Lawrence team as we continue to serve the e-discovery and data privacy marketplace with our leading software offerings," added Kevin Malone, Principal at Leeds Equity.

Morris Manning & Martin LLP and Reed Smith LLP served as legal counsel to Exterro. Marks Baughan Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Jordan Lawrence Group.

About Jordan Lawrence:

Jordan Lawrence is a leading software and services company specializing in regulatory and legal compliance in the fields of data privacy, data minimization, and vendor process risk management. For more than 30 years, Jordan Lawrence has delivered software and services that have helped more than 1,000 clients meet international and domestic data privacy regulations pertaining to record retention, information management, data privacy and security. Its products include Data Inventory, Data Minimization (Data Retention and Disposal), Vendor Risk Profiling and Data Governance.

For additional information on Jordan Lawrence Group, see https://www.jordanlawrence.com/.

About Exterro:

Exterro®, Inc. is the leading provider of e-discovery and privacy software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations. Built on a simple concept of process optimization, Exterro software helps organizations address their regulatory, compliance and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. For additional information on Exterro, see https://www.exterro.com/.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners, LLC, is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages $1.7 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long term value for its portfolio companies.

For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/.

