Extherid Biosciences has merged with Perfectus Biomed in the UK to form Perfectus Biomed Group

JACKSON, Wyo., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extherid Biosciences LLC, a US-based CRO focused on experimental therapeutics and infectious diseases research, is excited to announce a merger with UK-based laboratory Perfectus Biomed Limited. The joining of the two companies has formed a holding company, Perfectus Biomed Group, which will result in an integrated, broader research service offering.

Dr Samantha Westgate PhD, CEO of Perfectus Biomed Group, explained, "We are delighted to be merging with Extherid Biosciences and look forward to offering our clients an enhanced service and an expanded geographical offering."

Effective this summer, Extherid Biosciences will become known as Perfectus Biomed LLC and will operate as a US-based subsidiary of Perfectus Biomed Group. The new entity brings together over 40 employees and will be based around dedicated PhD scientists committed to providing high-quality service to clients globally.

Dr Marnie Peterson, PhD, PharmD (founder and CEO of Extherid), US Managing Director and Chief Scientific Officer of Perfectus Biomed Group, said, "Extherid is currently a leading provider of customized ex vivo tissue models. As Perfectus Biomed Group, in addition to continuing to develop tissue models that simulate clinical performance of experimental technologies, we will be able to offer our US and international clients a wide selection of standardized in vitro tests. Perfectus Biomed Group will be uniquely positioned to support clients beginning with preclinical development and throughout the regulatory filing stage."

The merger brings together a breadth of industry experience and expands our service offering and geographical reach. Prior to the merger, both CROs focused on customized testing to support product development and regulatory requirements. Clients with multinational needs who require such support will continue to receive the quality they expect from Extherid Biosciences, but the added expertise will shorten delivery times.

The US facility's expertise lies in experimental therapeutics and preclinical infectious disease research with customizable tissue models. The facility provides specialist research for the medical device, urogenital health, wound care, inflammation, and biocompatibility fields.

In the UK, services are UKAS accredited, GLP compliant, and ISO 9001 certified. Specialist services include accredited in vitro biofilm testing, microbiology, molecular biology, cell culture, and virology. These services support companies in the medical device, wound care, biocide, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical fields.

To follow Perfectus Biomed Group's international developments, please visit www.perfectusbiomed.com, follow our activities on social media, or reach out to our teams via

[email protected].

SOURCE Extherid Biosciences

Related Links

https://extherid.com

