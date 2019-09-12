Extra Holidays Offers More Room for Fall Foliage Family Fun

Autumn travelers can take advantage of Extra Holiday's Book Early For Fall Sale , which features savings of up to 30 percent on suites at 40 family-friendly resorts for travel through November. Families can visit some of the most Insta-worthy fall destinations in the United States while they unwind in spacious condo-style suites, most complete with all the comforts of home including a fully equipped kitchen, private bedrooms, separate living and dining areas, a washer and dryer and some even feature an in-suite fireplace.

Some destinations include:

Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Glade in Fairfield Glade, Tenn. : Tennessee is one of the best places to see an abundance of beautiful fall foliage. Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Glade is located in the lush Cumberland Plateau region of Tennessee , which features 12,700-acres of rolling hills to explore, including several beautiful lakes, two beaches with marinas, five spectacular golf courses, and every amenity you can imagine back at the resort. Guests can witness the surrounding natural vibrant hues of red, gold and orange leaves on trees among natural bridges, and deep cut valleys and enjoy any of the resort's other outstanding amenities, including 14 tennis courts, horseback riding, playgrounds, volleyball and basketball courts, a game room and more.

: Some of the best views of landscapes that illustrate the beauty of autumn can be found in the Poconos. Placed along the scenic Delaware River, this resort features spacious two-bedroom resort villas and amenities such as a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts, shuffle boards and more. Wyndham Vacation Resorts Shawnee Village is a traveler's private Pocono Mountains playground, while also serving as a gateway to premier golfing, fishing, hiking, dining and more. Wyndham Pagosa in Pagosa Springs, Colo. : Colorado is renowned for its colorful autumn views. This resort is located in the midst of the picturesque Rocky Mountains, which is a perfect getaway for families to experience and enjoy incredible outdoor recreational activities. After a long day of lakeside fishing, cross-country skiing, horseback riding, hiking or downhill skiing, guests can head back to the resort and enjoy the onsite Pagosa Springs Golf Club or relax in an in-suite whirlpool tub.

: This resort is located in northern and is just minutes away from natural attractions like Routt National Forest, with nearby trails, lakes, rivers, golf courses, shops and restaurants. The indoor pool, two outdoor swimming pools and three outdoor hot tubs are the perfect way to refresh after a full day of exploring, while the fitness center with a sauna and steam room lets you keep up your workout routine while on vacation. Those looking for a little onsite recreation will enjoy access to the picnic area with BBQ, playground, basketball court and game room offering billiards and movie rentals. WorldMark Taos in Taos, New Mexico : Travelers can feast their eyes in the form of rich, vibrant fall color while staying at WolrdMark Taos. Located at the base of the spectacular Sangre de Cristo Mountains, this high-desert mesa destination is a superb place to visit for your family vacation, friends' get-together or couples weekend retreat. No matter what time of year you visit, you'll be thoroughly enchanted by what the Land of Enchantment has to offer.

Additional resorts part of the Book Early For Fall Sale include Wyndham Nashville in Nashville, Tenn.; Legacy Golf Resort in Phoenix, Ariz.; and more. To book a suite or for additional destinations, visit Extra Holidays.com/fall

OFFER DETAILS: Book by September 30, 2019. Travel by November 26, 2019. Mention promo code BEFALL19. Two-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations subject to availability. Reservations not valid over holidays and special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Extra Holidays is an online rental agency offering vacation condos and suites — many as large as four-bedrooms -- throughout the United States, including Hawai'i, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. As part of Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and vacation exchange company, Extra Holidays specializes in providing condo vacations at hotel prices.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers.

