Extra Sensory Perception (ESP) Comes to SXSW 2019 with Media Outpost

Ahead of ESP's official launch in summer of 2019, SXSW attendees will have the opportunity to stop by the ESP Media Outpost for a first look at forthcoming products, holographic activation devices that unlock its first capsule collection, and more. Additionally, for the first time ever, Good Trill Hunting is coming to SXSW and the ESP Media Outpost will be home to one of the four Good Trill Hunting pin locations alongside American Gods on Starz, the San Antonio Spurs, and Facebook Artist in Residence. All pins will be available starting on March 8.

In addition, as a part of SXSW International Women's Day Celebration, Extra Sensory Perception Chief Operations Officer, Emma Shaybani will be leading the solo talk A Transformative Brand for the New Age Consumer on Friday, March 8 at 4:15p.m. Shaybani will discuss how science and technology can dramatically increase retailers' ability to create, optimize and scale the immersive, customer-centric modern retail experience.

ESP is among the first to bring advanced technological materials to apparel and accessories through manufacturing, AR, facial recognition, sensor mapping and more. For more on ESP visit www.extrasensoryperception.com , and stay tuned for additional details on the company's official launch this summer.

About ESP

ESP manufactures the most progressive technical-grade apparel and accessories on the planet, crafted with innovative construction techniques and hyper-modern materials. ESP is transcendent, interactive, and data-driven, creating a blurred reality that spans across the physical and digital worlds. Engaging multiple realities through breathtaking multimedia, revolutionary branding concepts, and 4-dimensional retail immersions, ESP delivers exceptional product solutions to an ever-growing and ever-changing market.

