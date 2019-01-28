Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2018 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:
|
Declaration
Date
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend
Date
|
Payable Date
|
Total
Distribution
Per Share
|
Ordinary
Dividends Per
Share
|
Qualified
Income
Dividends Per
Share
|
Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share
|
Section 199A
Dividends
|
2/15/2018
|
3/15/2018
|
3/14/2018
|
3/29/2018
|
$0.780000
|
$0.779475
|
$0.054274
|
$0.000525
|
$0.725201
|
5/24/2018
|
6/15/2018
|
6/14/2018
|
6/29/2018
|
$0.860000
|
$0.859421
|
$0.059841
|
$0.000579
|
$0.799580
|
8/24/2018
|
9/14/2018
|
9/13/2018
|
9/28/2018
|
$0.860000
|
$0.859421
|
$0.059841
|
$0.000579
|
$0.799580
|
11/13/2018
|
12/14/2018
|
12/13/2018
|
12/31/2018
|
$0.860000
|
$0.859421
|
$0.059841
|
$0.000579
|
$0.799580
|
Totals
|
$3.360000
|
$3.357738
|
$0.233796
|
$0.002262
|
$3.123942
Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.
About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.
For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.
