Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions

Declaration Date Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividends Per Share Qualified Income Dividends Per Share Capital Gain Distribution Per Share Section 199A Dividends 2/15/2018 3/15/2018 3/14/2018 3/29/2018 $0.780000 $0.779475 $0.054274 $0.000525 $0.725201 5/24/2018 6/15/2018 6/14/2018 6/29/2018 $0.860000 $0.859421 $0.059841 $0.000579 $0.799580 8/24/2018 9/14/2018 9/13/2018 9/28/2018 $0.860000 $0.859421 $0.059841 $0.000579 $0.799580 11/13/2018 12/14/2018 12/13/2018 12/31/2018 $0.860000 $0.859421 $0.059841 $0.000579 $0.799580





Totals $3.360000 $3.357738 $0.233796 $0.002262 $3.123942

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

