Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2019 Distributions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2019 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

Declaration

Date Record Date Ex-Dividend

Date Payable Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends

Per Share Qualified

Dividends

Per Share Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Share Section 199A

Dividends

Per Share 02/14/2019 03/15/2019 03/14/2019 03/29/2019 $0.860000 $0.859036 $0.119233 $0.000964 $0.739803 05/23/2019 06/14/2019 06/13/2019 06/28/2019 $0.900000 $0.898991 $0.124779 $0.001009 $0.774212 08/26/2019 09/16/2019 09/13/2019 09/30/2019 $0.900000 $0.898991 $0.124779 $0.001009 $0.774212 11/11/2019 12/16/2019 12/13/2019 12/31/2019 $0.900000 $0.898991 $0.124779 $0.001009 $0.774212





Totals $3.560000 $3.556010 $0.493571 $0.003990 $3.062439

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned and/or operated 1,817 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.3 million units and approximately 140.0 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

For more information, please visit ir.extraspace.com.

