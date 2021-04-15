Extracker announces efficiency-boosting Procore integration

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extracker , a cloud-based change order communication platform that helps general contractors and subcontractors create, track and share change orders and time and material tags, announces an integration with Procore , a leading provider of construction management software.

"Many contractors still use outdated tools like email, spreadsheets or even pencil and paper to manage change order communication," said Cameron Page, founder and CEO of Extracker. "Our solution automates the change order communication process so general contractors, subcontractors and owners can stay on the same page in real time and keep project costs from creeping. Combining Extracker's streamlined change order communication technology with Procore's powerful project management software gives more contractors the opportunity to take full advantage of the best tools available for minimizing risk on projects."

With the integration, Procore and Extracker customers can organize and manage change order communication through Extracker's collaborative Change Order Log and effortlessly sync Procore Change Events with Extracker COR information. This ensures forecasting in Procore is complete and accurate and keeps Subcontractors, General Contractors and Owners all on the same page.

"Construction companies need accurate, real-time information about Change Orders and Time and Material Tags," said Eric Tucker, Sr. Business Development Manager at Procore. "This integration further connects construction stakeholders with critical project data in real-time."

Procore's construction platform connects entire project teams, from the office to the field and across companies, providing one place to work together. Procore enables owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate across locations and devices. For more information, visit www.procore.com .

Extracker helps contractors organize change order communication to speed up processing time, increase profits and maintain better customer relationships. Founded by a former general contractor, Extracker automates the real-world process of creating and tracking time and material tags and change order requests using technology to streamline workflows. For more information, visit www.extracker.com .

