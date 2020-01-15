Extraco Banks announces Reinhardt as new President, Central Texas Southern Region and Wolfe as President, Metro Market

TEMPLE, Texas, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 1st, Extraco Banks announced the promotion of Brian Reinhardt from Executive Vice President, Senior Lending Officer to President, Central Texas Southern Region for Extraco Banks; and Steve Wolfe, who served as President, Central Texas Southern Region for 12 years, will serve as the President, Metro Markets.

"We were very pleased to announce the new roles of both Steve Wolfe and Brian Reinhardt," said Doug Streater, President and Chief Executive Officer of Extraco Banks. "Both Steve and Brian have extensive market expertise, and with their leadership abilities, we look forward to the impact each will have in their new role. We've spent considerable time and resources building a seasoned leadership team that will not only grow our business, but further our mission and support of Central Texas communities as well," said Streater.

Steve Wolfe has worked in the financial industry for 30 years, 24 of those years at Extraco Banks. He holds a BBA Finance undergraduate degree and a MBA graduate degree from Southern Methodist University. As President of Metro Markets, Steve will oversee Extraco's loan production offices in the Dallas, Austin and San Marcos areas. Steve currently serves as Board Vice Chair for the Temple Chamber of Commerce and Board Chair of the Temple Housing Consortium. Steve is a member of the Elder Temple Bible Church and his favorite part about Extraco is that it's a family-oriented and supportive community bank.

Brian Reinhardt has committed more than 18 years to Extraco Banks. He holds a BBA Finance undergraduate and a MBA graduate degree from Baylor University. Brian is also a graduate of Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He is a current board member for the Temple Health and Bioscience District and is a member of the Rotary Club of Temple. In his personal time, Brian coaches various youth sports teams and volunteers at his children's schools. Brian's favorite part about Extraco is that it's a company that truly cares about its employees and the communities in which it operates.

In conjunction with the announcement of new leadership, Extraco Banks is launching a strategic, entrepreneur-focused initiative in the Bell County area called Bank & Brews. Bank & Brews is designed for anyone who wants to learn more about starting or growing a business. These monthly workshops are free to attend and open to the entire community. Bank & Brews will kick-off with a four-part series focused on the lifecycle of human resources. The first workshop will be held in February. Visit www.bit.ly/bankbrewstemple or call 254-266-7624 for registration and more information.

About Extraco Banks®

Extraco Banks and its affiliate companies are dedicated to building people, businesses and communities. Since the Great Recession, Extraco has extended over $2 billion in loans to 25,000 customers, while financially supporting over 1,275 community organizations working to create economic vibrancy, job growth and overall quality of life to our communities across central Texas. Founded as a cotton warehousing company, Extraco, at $1.5 billion in assets, is the largest and most comprehensive locally owned bank between Dallas and Austin, serving over 120,000 customers' banking, mortgage, insurance and wealth & trust needs with creative and innovative excellence. Learn more at: https://www.extracobanks.com/.

