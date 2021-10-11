Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market Worth $118.6 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market size is estimated to reach USD 118.64 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.27% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological improvements have changed extracorporeal techniques for CO2 removal in a promising manner to avoid respiratory failure, worsening respiratory acidosis, and to possibly shorten or prevent the duration of invasive mechanical ventilation in patients with exacerbation of asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Key Insights & Findings:

Extracorporeal CO2 machines held the largest revenue share of the global market in 2020 owing to the availability of a wide range of devices

The COPD application segment accounted for a significant revenue share of the global market in 2020

The venovenous access segment is expected to account for the largest share by 2028 due to advantages, such as decreased invasiveness, and potential for the early mobilization of patients

The hospitals end-use segment is estimated to have the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising number of hospitals in developing economies and increasing competition in healthcare service providers

North America held the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

Extracorporeal CO2 removal devices are considered to be an efficient therapy for patients suffering from hypercapnia respiratory failure and may allow clinicians as well as healthcare professionals to improve lung-protective ventilation. These devices can remove adequate CO2 to allow a 50% reduction in alveolar minute ventilation resulting in a substantial reduction in PaCO2. Hence, various advantages associated with these devices are expected to augment the overall market growth.

Extracorporeal CO2 removal devices are effective, safe, and feasible. The usage of these tools in ventilation support has been suggested in clinical situations where they may be useful, including exacerbation of COPD and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The increasing prevalence of COPD across the globe is predicted to accelerate market growth. According to the British Lung Association, around 1.2 million people are diagnosed with COPD in the U.K.

Several manufacturers in the market are focusing on developing technologically advanced and innovative devices to strengthen their industry position. For instance, in November 2015, Alung Technologies received an Expedited Access Pathway (EAP) from the FDA for its Hemolung Respiratory Assist System (RAS). In February 2016, Alung Technologies received USD 12 million financing from existing as well as new investors. This financing helped in the commercialization of Hemolung RAS.

Grand View Research has segmented the global extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market on the basis of product, application, access, end use, and region:

Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Extracorporeal CO2 Machines



Disposables



Others

Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

ARDS



COPD



Bridge to Lung Transplant



Others

Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Access Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Venovenous



Arteriovenous

Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



Clinics



Others

Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market

Medtronic

Getinge AB

Xenios AG

Alung Technologies

ESTOR SpA

Medica SpA

Aferectica Srl

