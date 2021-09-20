Extract Labs Analytics Services Certified by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extract Labs Analytics Services is now certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to conduct hemp compliance testing. An established leader in the cannabis industry, the lab is only the third facility in the state to receive the coveted designation.

The achievement means the analytical services team meets the rigorous guidelines set forth by CDPHE. "Consumers can have full faith that our test results are trustworthy and meet the highest quality, health and safety standards in the industry. We know that our recent accreditation is only the beginning of our journey to become the best in cannabis analytical services," says Logan Cline, Analytical Development Chemist at Extract Labs. "As one of only three labs in the state who can say they are certified, there is no better indication of our award-winning labs' abilities and mission to provide the highest quality products for our consumers."

The certification applies to three testing categories: Total THC and other Cannabinoid Concentration, Percent Moisture and Residual Solvents. CDPHE ensures personnel qualifications, standard operating procedure manuals, analytical processes, proficiency testing, quality control, quality assurance, security, sample tracking, specimen retention, laboratory space, records, and results reporting meet the state regulations.

The state certification follows Extract Labs Analytical Services' recent ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation by A2LA, meeting the international standard for general competency in testing and calibration laboratories. The two accomplishments display the lab's commitment to quality and compliance in an ever-evolving industry.

Extract Labs Analytical Services' state-of-the-art facility offers hemp testing with affordable pricing, fast turnaround times and top tier customer service. The lab can test hemp products including flower, oils, isolates, topicals, tinctures, soft gels, and edibles.

About Extract Labs

Extract Labs is an industry-leading purveyor of fine CBD products, including CBD oil tinctures and topical creams. The company was founded in 2016 by US Army Combat Veteran Craig Henderson. In less than three years, the company has expanded to nearly 50 employees and outgrew two facilities. Extract Labs prides itself on the quality of its products, as well as its fair pricing - something the company can assure by keeping every step of production in-house.

For more information on Extract Labs and their products, please visit www.extractlabs.com. Please visit www.extractlabs.com/our-company/labtesting/ for more information on the company's analytical services.

