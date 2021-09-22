Extract Labs Purchases New Headquarters Amid Rapid Growth

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extract Labs, a leading full-service CBD extraction laboratory and retailer, recently announced its purchase and relocation to a new building in Lafayette, Colorado. The new office, extraction, and laboratory space accommodates the company's sustained business growth as more and more people discover the dynamic benefits of CBD.

Extract Labs quickly outgrew its previous expansion more than two years ahead of schedule. The momentum is a testament to the quality of the company's products and services. Located at 1399 Horizon Ave, the new building totals 28,450 square feet of prime real estate in the shadow of the Rockies. The upgrade is a 15,000-square-foot increase from the previous location.

The new state-of-the-art facility will streamline the company's fully in-house processes, improve upon employee safety measures, and provide more possibilities to experiment with new products and formulations. Plus, there's a basketball court.

"As a growing leader in the full-service hemp industry, we are thrilled to share Extract Labs' new space, which is equipped to support our increased customer demands," said Extract Labs CEO Craig Henderson. "The new office will power the company to fulfill our ambitious growth plans while continuing to produce top-of-the-line products for our existing consumers."

Extract Labs' locally-minded internal operation is a perfect fit for Lafayette, a city that champions local business and is home to many rapidly growing Colorado companies.

The move is a result of an impressive year of growth for the brand, evidenced by its ranking on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, its recent Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment hemp compliance testing certification, ISO Accreditation, Emerald Test Badges, among other milestones.

For more information on Extract Labs and their unique story and products, please visit www.extractlabs.com. Please visit www.extractlabs.com/our-company/labtesting/ for more information on the company's analytical services.

About Extract Labs

Extract Labs is an industry-leading purveyor of fine CBD products, including CBD oil tinctures and topical creams. The company was founded in 2016 by US Army Combat Veteran Craig Henderson. In less than three years, the company has expanded to nearly 50 employees and outgrew two facilities. Extract Labs prides itself on the quality of its products, as well as its fair pricing - something the company can assure by keeping every step of production in-house. Additional information about the company and its online store can be found at www.ExtractLabs.com.

SOURCE Extract Labs

