Extraordinarily High Wages For Cannabis Workers In SVG From Foreign Investor - Cannavais

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannavais, an EU investor in medical cannabis is setting a new standard for wages in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The majority of field workers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines earn between $45 - $60 daily, with traditional cannabis cultivators claiming to earn between $100 - $120 daily. However, Cannavais has decided to offer the same wages made by field workers in the United Kingdom, which is equivalent to $200 per day. Some daily paid workers with the company can therefore be expected to take home up to $4,800 monthly, instead of their previous earnings of $1000 - $1,200. The salary structure will see the company's workers earning salaries comparable to that above many professional sector employees. This has the possibility of establishing the first major impact of the cannabis industry on workers on an island of just over 100,000 persons.

Cannavais is a new vertically integrated cannabis venture, with its initial focus on the medical cannabis sector. Utilising eco-friendly, organic and sustainable agricultural practices. Cannavais will have the ability to cultivate thousands of plants and, develop proprietary cannabis strains that deliver benefit to a wide range of medical and lifestyle issues.

Simon Robins, Head Of Marketing And Public Relations for the company stated that, "this is big global business and we must be more than fair with all our workers." He explained that there is no reason multi-national companies could see it fit to come to SVG and pay less than what they pay in their home countries. The company is also expressing that workers output must also reflect a high level of efficiency for which they are willing to provide the necessary training. "We are here to build an industry that benefits Vincentians, while we provide high grade medical cannabis to the world. May I also finally add The Company wishes to also recognise the high level of support that the Medical Cannabis Authority of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is providing to investors," he concluded.

The company in an interview noted that, "it is only fair that traditional cultivators wishing to be a part of the staff are compensated in a manner that recognises their long-standing experience and involvement with cannabis cultivation."

About St. Vincent

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is emerging as a mega production base for medicinal cannabis in the world. The Government has invested significantly in creating a legal framework that fits squarely within the ambits of international law. This serves as a major attraction to investors across the globe.

About Cannavais

