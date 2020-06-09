Extraordinary Wi-Fi Power Savings for Battery-Based IoT Devices

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoPhase , a fabless semiconductor company specializing in extreme low power wireless IoT solutions, announces the INP1010 and INP1011 Talaria TWO™ modules. The products are complete solutions with wireless connectivity plus integrated microcontroller for edge of network IoT designs. The Talaria TWO's unique digital polar radio architecture makes the modules the world's lowest power Wi-Fi solution. Now engineers can focus on the value-added aspects of their design while still being able to take advantage of the ultra-low power wireless connectivity, processing capability and robust security features of the embedded Talaria TWO system on a chip (SoC).

InnoPhase's Talaria TWO Modules -- Lowest Power Wi-Fi Increases IoT Battery Life InnoPhase Talaria TWO INP1010 and INP1011 Modules

InnoPhase incorporated the Talaria TWO SoC, recipient of a CES 2020 Innovation Award, into the INP1010 and INP1011 modules to meet the growing demand for ease of integration, simpler designs and faster time to market. The highly integrated, multi-protocol single-chip platform includes Wi-Fi and BLE for wireless data transfer, an embedded Arm Cortex-M3 for system control and user applications, plus advanced security elements for device safeguards. The modules can operate in stand-alone mode, in conjunction with an external MCU or in a hybrid mode where the system control and processing responsibilities are shared between the module and an external MCU. The integrated solution is ideally suited for battery-based, direct-to-cloud devices in smart home automation and commercial applications such as smart door locks, remote security cameras, and connected sensors.

"Futuresource Consulting forecasts that the Smart Home market volume will expand by 37% yearly through to 2023 reaching 373 million devices, with video doorbells and smart locks amongst the product categories exhibiting highest growth potential. For this potential to be truly realized, product designers will increasingly seek access to modules with low power communication technologies. Smart Home devices usually relay small amounts of data infrequently before reverting to quiescent operation. InnoPhase's advanced radio architecture enables sensors, monitors and actuator devices to run in ultra-low power modes, communicating efficiently over industry standard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, significantly extending device longevity."

The modules come complete with the necessary clocks, passives, and antennas and are certified with the Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, FCC, IC (Canada) and awaiting CE approval. The INP1010 contains a printed PCB antenna and the INP1011, a U.FL antenna connector. The modules and associated development kits are available today through Mouser Electronics. To learn more about the Talaria TWO modules, visit innophaseinc.com/talaria-two-modules.

About InnoPhase

InnoPhase, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a fabless wireless semiconductor platform company specializing in extreme low power wireless IoT solutions. It developed the award-winning, Talaria TWO™ multi-protocol chipset with the world's lowest power Wi-Fi radio using a unique, programmable digital polar radio architecture. Customers are using it to create a wide range of innovative wireless products and solutions for the rapidly growing battery-based IoT market. For more information on InnoPhase, visit innophaseinc.com .

SOURCE InnoPhase

Related Links

https://www.innophaseinc.com

