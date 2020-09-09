Extreme Advances 28 Locations Worldwide To Cloud Managed Networking in Just 24 Hours

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it has deployed ExtremeCloud™ IQ across 28 locations in 17 countries, realizing the company's goal of transforming Extreme into a fully cloud-managed enterprise. The deployment took place over a 24-hour period on August 3 and included onboarding 100s of ExtremeWireless™ Wi-Fi 6 access points and fabric-enabled switches onto the cloud management platform. With an agile, flexible, cloud-managed network in place, Extreme's IT team can easily optimize the day-to-day connectivity experience for employees in any office. Analytics provided through the platform's unlimited data repository will give Extreme the opportunity to improve processes across development, sales, and operations teams to better serve its growing ecosystem of employees, partners and customers.

Jeff Creasy, Vice President of Information Systems, and Larry Baker, Director of Information Systems, will discuss their transition experience to the cloud from a network operations perspective at the Extreme Connect Virtual user conference, on Wednesday, September 16 at 12 p.m. BST/3 p.m. EST.

Extreme Connect Virtual is a two-day summit taking place on September 16 and 17, featuring IT strategy sessions and practical workshops that will demonstrate how to drive transformation through network operations and create an effortless networking experience. Register for free to attend.

Key Facts:

Extreme has long touted the advantages of an end-to-end cloud managed network, including lowered infrastructure costs, ease of interoperability, improved network security, insights and analytics backed up by unlimited data, and increased network reliability. Extreme is a fast-growing company with a global presence, and embracing the cloud ensures its network will be able to support its growth while delivering analytics necessary for data-driven decisions.

ExtremeCloud IQ simplifies onboarding, configuration, monitoring, managing, troubleshooting, alerting, and reporting for network infrastructure devices across all global sites. The platform's unrivaled ability to provide administrators with a 360-degree view of device, client, application, and network health and performance enables Extreme's IT/network team to easily manage the entire network and quickly identify and address any potential issues. With unlimited data retention, Extreme can increase operational efficiency and make decisions based on historical data and year-over-year trends, allowing it to continuously identify and address potential issues, and innovate new solutions to improve sales processes, supply chain management, and service delivery.

ExtremeCloud IQ makes it possible to quickly provision, deliver, and manage connectivity across distributed locations from anywhere in the world, which allowed Extreme to onboard 100s of switches and access points around the globe in a single push, giving IT immediate visibility to 1000s of clients and endpoints. The platform's AI, ML, and automation capabilities help drive cost containment and streamline IT operations, making managing a large, complex, global network effortless.

ExtremeCloud IQ facts:

ExtremeCloud IQ manages over 1 million network devices with over 8 million connected client devices a day, ingesting 4.6 billion management messages that feed its ML and AI engine. The infrastructure devices under management and the clients connected to them process more than 6 petabytes of data per day.

ExtremeCloud IQ delivers unprecedented cloud choice, offering the industry's most flexible deployment model and only option for an unlimited data source. Built with ML and AI to assist in collecting data to build, secure, and maintain agile and distributed networks, ExtremeCloud IQ is the most agile cloud platform on the market today.

ExtremeCloud IQ is ISO/IEC 27001 certified by the International Standards Organization (ISO). Extreme is the first cloud-driven networking https://www.extremenetworks.com/extreme-networks-blog/extreme-achieves-iso-iec-27001-certification-for-extremecloud-iq/vendor to be recognized by the ISO for its commitment to information security management systems best practices and controls. To support compliance requirements such as Global Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR), all ExtremeCloud IQ customers retain the ability to delete any of their data at any time as part of their subscription.

Executive Perspective

Daniel Adam, Chief Information Officer, Extreme Networks

"As we seek to deliver an effortless experience to our customers and partners, we've planned to implement ExtremeCloud IQ to manage our globally distributed network since we released it last year. With this initiative, we've finally reached that goal and did so in the middle of a pandemic. If that doesn't speak to the speed and simplicity of cloud to onboard and manage a distributed network, I don't know what does! We proudly use the solutions we sell, and with this deployment our employees, customers, and partners will experience firsthand the value of unlimited data and the benefits of a centrally managed cloud networking platform and end-to-end cloud-managed network."

Additional Resources

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, the Extreme Networks logo, ExtremeWireless, and ExtremeCloud are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

